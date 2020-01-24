WATCH | Mlindo shares first video after car accident, shows his arm in a cast

After surviving yet another near-death car accident in a space of a month, Mlindo The Vocalist shared his first video since the ordeal.

Mlindo was left shaken after he lost control of the car while trying to turn on a sharp curve on the M2 in KwaZulu-Natal on January 12.

Mlindo returned to social media this week for the first time since the accident, sharing a video of himself in a cast.

In the video, Mlindo is seen singing an unreleased song. The caption contained a broken heart emoji.