TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest 'under fire'? Never!

25 January 2020 - 16:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest is ready to make the streets hot with a new track.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest has hit back at claims that he is under fire to make new music, promising to make the streets vibe soon to a new hit.

Cassper has been hard at work in the studio and in the gym but a worried fan messaged the rapper to ask if he could please step in and “shake the hip-hop industry again”.

The fan added that malume was “under fire” and needed to release something quick.

But Cass wasn't having any of it and said he is not about to give in to pressure.

He then threw bones of his own and said that he will drop music soon and, even though it won't be universally well received, it was going to be flames.

"'Under fire?' Mina I do what I want and it gets lit. Wait for it! It's coming! They gonna talk side ways like they always do but we gonna get lit.”

