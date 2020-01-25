Mam’Mkhize warns about scammers offering R50k giveaway using her name

A fraudster is going around making South Africans believe that Shauwn Mkhize, popularly known as Mam'Mkhize, is giving away thousands of rands.

Since the airing of the latest episodes of Kwa Mam'Mkhize, the businesswoman has become a trending topic.

While she was getting praise for her business acumen, Shauwn recently experienced the short end of fame after having to address a fake account that is going around making empty promises to her fans.

An account in Shauwn's name claims that five of her lucky fans were going to receive R50,000 if they shared their business ideas.

Shauwn took to Twitter to warn that the account was fake and she has nothing to do with the false 50k promise.

“Please beware of this fraudster. I and my family have nothing to do with this. Please don't fall victim.”