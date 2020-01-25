TshisaLIVE

Mam’Mkhize warns about scammers offering R50k giveaway using her name

25 January 2020 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Durban businesswoman and reality show star Shauwn Mkhize.
Durban businesswoman and reality show star Shauwn Mkhize.
Image: Shauwn Mkhize/ Instagram

A fraudster is going around making South Africans believe that Shauwn Mkhize, popularly known as Mam'Mkhize, is giving away thousands of rands.

Since the airing of the latest episodes of Kwa Mam'Mkhize, the businesswoman has become a trending topic.

While she was getting praise for her business acumen, Shauwn recently experienced the short end of fame after having to address a fake account that is going around making empty promises to her fans.

An account in Shauwn's name claims that five of her lucky fans were going to receive R50,000 if they shared their business ideas.

Shauwn took to Twitter to warn that the account was fake and she has nothing to do with the false 50k promise.

“Please beware of this fraudster. I and my family have nothing to do with this. Please don't fall victim.”

READ MORE:

'Are you ever gonna build a school?' - Ntsiki Mazwai takes shots at Shauwn Mkhize

"When black people make money they operate from poverty consciousness. They do crazy things with money instead of building with it"
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Real-life dramas, legal woes laid bare in 'Kwa Mam’Mkhize' reality show

While thousands of South Africans lapped up a fly-on-the-wall view of controversial tenderpreneur Shauwn Mkhize’s life when her reality show debuted ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

'My recovery is going really well' -Sbahle Mpisane

Despite having it all, fitness fundi, TV personality and social media celebrity Sbahle Mpisane felt like life was so unfair to her when she was ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. AKA confirms split from DJ Zinhle TshisaLIVE
  2. Ntsiki Mazwai to MaMkhize: Poverty in mind and spirit makes you show off money TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Vulgar & cringeworthy scenes': Mzansi not impressed by #BabesMampintsha teaser TshisaLIVE
  4. Three things fans learnt about Masechaba after her Metro FM interview finally ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Rami Chuene shares light moments on her last days on set: Khabaribebaba ... ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee
X