5 reasons Kourtney Kardashian’s son's TikTok is our favourite new thing

In the new age of millennials taking over the internet, Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Mason Disick, is a fam fave.

Mason has got his TikTok game on lock and, judging from what he shares on the platform, it's no wonder fans stan with him.

Over the weekend, Mason made his TikTok debut with the help of mother Kourtney.

Here are five reasons why Mason's TikTok account is a fave:

1. Since opening the account, Mason has an amazing 68,000 followers under his belt, which is quite impressive seeing that he's been active for just a couple of days.

2. Thanks to TikTok, fans can see first-hand Mason busting a move as he joins the viral Global Jones dance challenge.

3. Fans can also get a sneak-peek into Mason's life as he enjoys documenting his play dates with his friends on his account.

4. If he's not changing into different outfits for his videos, Mason flexes his sneaker collection for his followers.

5. Last but definitely not least, Mason's followers can get to see a different generation of the Kardashians on some of his videos.