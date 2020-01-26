Actress Talitha Ndima lifts the lid on three productions getting canned on TV

Actress Talitha Ndima has lifted the lid on struggles in the entertainment industry and revealed how actors are losing their jobs.

Talitha shared a thread on Twitter this week explaining that big TV productions were canned on TV without giving notice to their talent.

“Ey man. Three big TV productions ending right now at the beginning of the year. On SABC3, e.tv and Mzansi. Two of them prematurely. On one show people showed up to work on the first day of the shoot this month and were told to go home because the show was no more.”