Lexi Van pens emotional letter to self: I've taken a stand against all bulls***
Reality TV star Lexi Van has penned an emotionally raw letter to herself, thanking herself for finally learning to let go of things and people that don't serve her wellbeing.
The mother of one took to Instagram to publish an honest conversation with self and share some of the decisions she's made towards changing her life for the better.
“I'm so glad you've decided to take action against anything that no longer serve you or your wellbeing. You are not perfect, you make mistakes on a daily [basis] but you should be so grateful to God that he continuously forgives you and gives you chance after chance. You've decided, no matter what, that your mental state and sanity is way more important than anything in this world,” she began.
Lexi expressed her pride in herself for getting to a point in her life where she was unapologetic about putting herself first.
She reflected on a time when she valued other people's opinions too much and when she would carry the hurt that came from listening to other people.
“Today, you've made the decision that your happiness will come first. For the longest time, you've listened to side people, irrelevant people and to the noise that was too much. In the decisions you've made, you must now feel free, light, happier and should be so ready for what the universe has in store for you.
“Yoh!!! I've allowed toxicity to affect my performance and hurt me so bad, that I couldn't breathe at times. My sleep would be disrupted and my heart & head would ache, so immensely, cause I'm beating myself up for other people's behaviour and toxic characteristics.”
Read the rest of the post below:
View this post on Instagram
Dear Lexi, I'm so glad you've decided to take action against anything that no longer serve you or your well being. You are not perfect, you make mistakes on a daily but you should be so grateful to God that He continuously forgives you and gives you chance after chance. You've decided, no matter what, that your mental state and sanity is way more important than anything in this world. Today, you've made the decision that YOUR happiness will come first. For the longest time you've listened to side people, irrelevant people and to the noise that was too much. In the decisions you've made, you must now feel free, light, happier and should be so ready for what the universe has in store for YOU ============================= I can't remember how many tears I've shed in my car, in the shower, behind the scenes and then walk into a room and no one would know how much emotional weight I'm carrying. 'Cause when I show up, I give it my all. Do you guys know how fucked up that is? Yoh!!! 💔💔💔😭😭😭😢😢😢 I've allowed toxicity to affect my performance and hurt me so bad, that I couldn't breath at times. My sleep would be disrupted and my heart & head would ache, so immensely, cause I'm beating myself up for other people's behaviour and toxic characteristics. Today, I've taken a stand against all bullshit. I've cut out and accepted what's not meant for me. Universe, I am ready to accept and hold on to what's meant for ME and my journey. Let me dedicate this post to all those stuck in a position or relationship that has affected your well being, sanity and growth. Cut it loose. Move on. If it no longer serves you LET IT GO. I now know and believe that if it, whatever it may be, does not add value to your life, soul, journey or beliefs LET IT GO. With that said This too shall pass 🙏🏽 Be kind to yourself and love all that you are ❤