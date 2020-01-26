Lexi Van pens emotional letter to self: I've taken a stand against all bulls***

Reality TV star Lexi Van has penned an emotionally raw letter to herself, thanking herself for finally learning to let go of things and people that don't serve her wellbeing.

The mother of one took to Instagram to publish an honest conversation with self and share some of the decisions she's made towards changing her life for the better.

“I'm so glad you've decided to take action against anything that no longer serve you or your wellbeing. You are not perfect, you make mistakes on a daily [basis] but you should be so grateful to God that he continuously forgives you and gives you chance after chance. You've decided, no matter what, that your mental state and sanity is way more important than anything in this world,” she began.

Lexi expressed her pride in herself for getting to a point in her life where she was unapologetic about putting herself first.

She reflected on a time when she valued other people's opinions too much and when she would carry the hurt that came from listening to other people.

“Today, you've made the decision that your happiness will come first. For the longest time, you've listened to side people, irrelevant people and to the noise that was too much. In the decisions you've made, you must now feel free, light, happier and should be so ready for what the universe has in store for you.

“Yoh!!! I've allowed toxicity to affect my performance and hurt me so bad, that I couldn't breathe at times. My sleep would be disrupted and my heart & head would ache, so immensely, cause I'm beating myself up for other people's behaviour and toxic characteristics.”

Read the rest of the post below: