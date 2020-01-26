LOL! Fans just told Alicia Keys that Kabza & Maphorisa are the best piano players in the world

After winning over the people in Dezemba with their catchy tunes, Kabza de Small and Maphorisa now have their eye set on the world piano scene.

The duo have become poster boys for the amapiano wave and when Alicia Keys asked for suggestions on the best piano players, fans thought the two genres were same WhatsApp group.

Soon sis' mentions were filled with messages telling her to look into the Mzansi pair.