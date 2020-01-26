LOL! Fans just told Alicia Keys that Kabza & Maphorisa are the best piano players in the world
After winning over the people in Dezemba with their catchy tunes, Kabza de Small and Maphorisa now have their eye set on the world piano scene.
The duo have become poster boys for the amapiano wave and when Alicia Keys asked for suggestions on the best piano players, fans thought the two genres were same WhatsApp group.
Soon sis' mentions were filled with messages telling her to look into the Mzansi pair.
Kabza de small and Vigro deep@KabzaDeSmall_ and @VigroDeep— 28 January 199* 🎂🎂🎈🎉 (@GloriaTumane) January 21, 2020
Man, we have a lot here in SA but I'll go with Dj Phori and Kabza de Small— terence_booi (@Terence_Booi) January 20, 2020
Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa @KabzaDeSmall_ @DjMaphorisa pic.twitter.com/gfn4FQpFjI— i_am_Qiniso (@Qiniso_Habz) January 11, 2020
Meanwhile, the streets were hot for the duo's latest single, which is about to drop.
The pair teased it on social media, nearly sending people into a coma.
Kabza & Maphorisa previewing new music on Instagram, and as as usual it’s sounding amazing 😭🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/08Sz8umCKB— G. (@foozyindigo) January 21, 2020
Even EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi recognised game!
We all must put it on the record:— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) January 21, 2020
Kabza De Small.
Magnificent! 🎶