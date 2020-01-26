TshisaLIVE

LOL! Fans just told Alicia Keys that Kabza & Maphorisa are the best piano players in the world

26 January 2020 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small are the 'best piano players in the world'.
Image: Maphorisa/ Instagram

After winning over the people in Dezemba with their catchy tunes, Kabza de Small and Maphorisa now have their eye set on the world piano scene.

The duo have become poster boys for the amapiano wave and when Alicia Keys asked for suggestions on the best piano players, fans thought the two genres were same WhatsApp group.

Soon sis' mentions were filled with messages telling her to look into the Mzansi pair.

Meanwhile, the streets were hot for the duo's latest single, which is about to drop.

The pair teased it on social media, nearly sending people into a coma.

Even EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi recognised game!

