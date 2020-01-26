TshisaLIVE

Thickleeyonce is looking for plus size models

26 January 2020 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Thickleeyonce is looking for plus size women to model for her.
Thickleeyonce is looking for plus size women to model for her.
Image: Instagram/Thickleeyonce

Still recovering from her car accident, vlogger and body activist Thickleeyonce is sourcing plus size models for her brand.

Lee was involved in an accident late in November which led to her being admitted to ICU for days as she recovered from the horrific crash.

With the push of January and making sure that one gets one's coins, Lee shared how she was in the full swing of things back at work, sourcing plus size models for her clothing line, Leebex Fashion.

“I push myself a bit too much. I’m such a hard worker, I dunno how to stop. Yesterday I shot 25 looks. I had four meetings, sourced ten plus size models, finalised our sleepwear range.

Went out for dinner. Got home and I passed out on top of my made up bed. Currently struggling to get up.”

Though she should be taking it easy, Lee said running your own business was hard work and she couldn't neglect it while recovering from the accident.

Lee shared a snippet from her collection and got people stanning at her work ethic.

MORE

Thickleeyonce says calling Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier 'plus size' is dangerous & harmful

Sasha-Lee has previously spoken about the classification of women's sizes in the modelling industry
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Inside Thickleeyonce & Ntsiki Mazwai’s spicy exchange over weaves

Yes... we are still on the never-ending weave vs natural hair debate
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Thickleeyonce: Saggy boobs critics must fall

The influencer shared her reasons behind the importance of normalising sagging breasts after her teen cousin was body shamed recently.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. AKA confirms split from DJ Zinhle TshisaLIVE
  2. Ntsiki Mazwai to MaMkhize: Poverty in mind and spirit makes you show off money TshisaLIVE
  3. Three things fans learnt about Masechaba after her Metro FM interview finally ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Vulgar & cringeworthy scenes': Mzansi not impressed by #BabesMampintsha teaser TshisaLIVE
  5. Maphorisa reveals the real reason he stopped making gqom music TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee
X