Thickleeyonce is looking for plus size models

Still recovering from her car accident, vlogger and body activist Thickleeyonce is sourcing plus size models for her brand.

Lee was involved in an accident late in November which led to her being admitted to ICU for days as she recovered from the horrific crash.

With the push of January and making sure that one gets one's coins, Lee shared how she was in the full swing of things back at work, sourcing plus size models for her clothing line, Leebex Fashion.

“I push myself a bit too much. I’m such a hard worker, I dunno how to stop. Yesterday I shot 25 looks. I had four meetings, sourced ten plus size models, finalised our sleepwear range.

“Went out for dinner. Got home and I passed out on top of my made up bed. Currently struggling to get up.”

Though she should be taking it easy, Lee said running your own business was hard work and she couldn't neglect it while recovering from the accident.