Anele Mdoda slams Parktown Boys' High School's 'code of silence'

27 January 2020 - 11:59 By Kyle Zeeman
Anele Mdoda has joined the conversation about Parktown Boys' High School's 'code of silence'.
Anele Mdoda has joined the conversation about Parktown Boys' High School's 'code of silence'.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Anele Mdoda has added her voice to the chorus of outrage about a “code of silence” at Parktown Boys' High School after the death of Enoch Mpianzi at a school camp earlier this month.

The 13-year-old grade 8 pupil was found dead after drowning at Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge in Brits, North West.

The school was slammed for allegedly keeping information from parents and telling children to not share details about the tragedy.

It follows Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi telling a media conference that his department had intervened in 2018 to try to eradicate a “culture of silence” about abuse at the school.

Radio host Mdoda weighed in, saying silencing the children would damage them.

“How do the staff at Parktown Boys tell the boys not to talk to their parents about what happened. By doing that you are killing more than one boy. The trauma that some of them will grow up with. Destroying them before their lives begin.”

She said the children “need to talk, to release, to heal”.

I am almost 36. I damn well near crack if I can’t speak to someone when I am going through something. Imagine death at 13 years old and you are instructed by a place that you have to go to for the next five years to not talk about it! I am so sad man.”

