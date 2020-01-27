TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | OPW's Nonhlanhla & Matime gift viewers with life lessons

27 January 2020 - 18:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Twitter is in love with Nonhlanhla and Matime’s beautiful wedding.
Image: Twitter/Mzansi Magic

More than the white dress and the expensive suits, Our Perfect Wedding viewers found themselves stuck on the life lessons Mr and Mrs Mosheledi dished out on Sunday's episode of the TV show.

Viewers of the popular reality show were taken aback by Matime and Nonhlanhla's relationship and how they appreciated each other's presence.

The pair also used their big day to teach people that love overrides a lot of things they may consider important. Things such as status and looks.

Matime fell in love with Nonhlanhla at a time when he had given up on love and marriage. He was going through a divorce when he asked her out, which eventually led to them breaking up.

However, as fate would have it, the pair were clearly meant to be as they found their way back to each other almost eight years later.

Last year, Matime proposed while the couple were on a cruise, and the couple were finally able to share their big day with Mzansi.

Fans were impressed by the kindness they exchanged with each other and with other people.

Check out the memes:

