IN MEMES | OPW's Nonhlanhla & Matime gift viewers with life lessons
More than the white dress and the expensive suits, Our Perfect Wedding viewers found themselves stuck on the life lessons Mr and Mrs Mosheledi dished out on Sunday's episode of the TV show.
Viewers of the popular reality show were taken aback by Matime and Nonhlanhla's relationship and how they appreciated each other's presence.
The pair also used their big day to teach people that love overrides a lot of things they may consider important. Things such as status and looks.
Matime fell in love with Nonhlanhla at a time when he had given up on love and marriage. He was going through a divorce when he asked her out, which eventually led to them breaking up.
However, as fate would have it, the pair were clearly meant to be as they found their way back to each other almost eight years later.
Last year, Matime proposed while the couple were on a cruise, and the couple were finally able to share their big day with Mzansi.
Fans were impressed by the kindness they exchanged with each other and with other people.
Check out the memes:
As you get older, you realise that a kind heart matters more than looks. THE GROOM #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/rFJPZknT08— Busisiwe Mohapi Mbokane (@mohapibusisiwe) January 26, 2020
Quote of the day— Mpumelelo Limba (@emtee_limba) January 26, 2020
"If someone doesn't love you, another person will." ~Ntate Matime #opw#opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/AlHYrQDq4E
Love the bride's attitude regarding the puncture... oh my, she's heavenly sent #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/nCd9Lw51lP— #RIPThamiShobede 💔 (@WithlovePearl) January 26, 2020
Limousine tsamo Mzansi ke di krep sies 🤣 #OurPerfectWedding #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/8rMQF5a8Gq— Simply$€££0™ (@selloAP) January 26, 2020
When one of your house chores as a husband was to take all 3 family cars to the carwash one by one on the weekend and someone tells you “sekuneMowash manje”🗣🗣🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾#Mowash #OurPerfectWedding #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/5wB6DZw24i— Mowash (@MowashZA) January 26, 2020
The Bride is sooo in love🥰🥰🥰#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/uX3wpEkF5T— 💛 Othandiweyo 💛 (@Othandiweyo1) January 26, 2020
#OurPerfectWedding the bride has a very beautiful smile yerrr pic.twitter.com/8Btv63jmkC— god👑 (@SakhilElephant) January 26, 2020