Inside Mohale’s surprise bachelor party

27 January 2020 - 10:24 By Masego Seemela
Mohale is getting ready to wed his bae Somizi.
Mohale is getting ready to wed his bae Somizi.
Image: Gallo Images/ Sowetan / Mduduzi Ndzingi

It looks like there are no pre-wedding jitters whatsoever for Mohale, who is set to marry his bae Somizi Mhlongo.

As the countdown begins to the “wedding of the year”, Mzansi's favourite couple are gearing up to say “I do” once more at their glamorous white wedding.

With the big day approaching, Mohale's friends decided to surprise him with a bachelor party that signified he is officially off the market.

With excitement in the room, Mohale shared videos of the official countdown to his big day.

“My friends threw a surprise bachelor's party for me yesterday, [please don’t mind my crown]. Had so much fun, and I’m so grateful for having such cool and loving friends. The official countdown to #SomhaleWhiteWedding has started. PS: I didn’t dance at all yesterday.”

As many consider #Somhale's white wedding the "top tier" of weddings with all its luxury, the couple is planning to pull all the stops to transcend many people's expectations.   

To show how extravagant Somhale's wedding is set to be, they sent their guests invites that ask them to dress up as if it is their wedding, and wear the expensive red-bottom shoes.

Red-bottom shoes & extravagant outfits: #Somhale's white wedding's gonna be a jump!

Looks like Somizi and Mohale will top their bar with their white wedding
