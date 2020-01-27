Inside Mohale’s surprise bachelor party

It looks like there are no pre-wedding jitters whatsoever for Mohale, who is set to marry his bae Somizi Mhlongo.

As the countdown begins to the “wedding of the year”, Mzansi's favourite couple are gearing up to say “I do” once more at their glamorous white wedding.

With the big day approaching, Mohale's friends decided to surprise him with a bachelor party that signified he is officially off the market.

With excitement in the room, Mohale shared videos of the official countdown to his big day.

“My friends threw a surprise bachelor's party for me yesterday, [please don’t mind my crown]. Had so much fun, and I’m so grateful for having such cool and loving friends. The official countdown to #SomhaleWhiteWedding has started. PS: I didn’t dance at all yesterday.”