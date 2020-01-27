Ntsiki Mazwai slams viral blackface snap: This is like a Khanyi or Mshoza with bleaching and weave

Ntsiki Mazwai has weighed in on “black face” images that have gone viral on social media.

Pictures of an American white woman wearing a black face and dressing up like a black woman have surfaced on the internet, and many have called for her to be “dealt with”.

The images have seen many call her out for being racist.

While many people were unhappy with the level of "disrespect" the woman had shown to black people, Ntsiki likened the woman's behaviour to black women who bleach their skin.

She took to Twitter and shared her views about the viral picture by dragging Khanyi Mbau and Mshoza into the debacle.

“This is like a Mshoza or Khanyi. With the bleaching and weave. This is what weave sisters are doing kahle kahle.”