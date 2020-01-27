TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai slams viral blackface snap: This is like a Khanyi or Mshoza with bleaching and weave

27 January 2020 - 11:50 By Masego Seemela
Ntsiki Mazwai has criticised Khanyi and Mshoza for bleaching their skin.
Ntsiki Mazwai has criticised Khanyi and Mshoza for bleaching their skin.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai has weighed in on “black face” images that have gone viral on social media.

Pictures of an American white woman wearing a black face and dressing up like a black woman have surfaced on the internet, and many have called for her to be “dealt with”. 

The images have seen many call her out for being racist.

While many people were unhappy with the level of "disrespect" the woman had shown to black people, Ntsiki likened the woman's behaviour to black women who bleach their skin.

She took to Twitter and shared her views about the viral picture by dragging Khanyi Mbau and Mshoza into the debacle. 

“This is like a Mshoza or Khanyi. With the bleaching and weave. This is what weave sisters are doing kahle kahle.”

Ntsiki claimed most black women were imitating white people just to feel special.

“Imitation is the highest form of flattery. Every day black women make white women feel special because everybody is chasing to look like them.”

Unpacking her debate further, Ntsiki asked what the difference was between the white woman's black face and black women trying to imitate white women.

“I'm gonna need you to unpack the difference here. I'm here listening.”

Ntsiki Mazwai to MaMkhize: Poverty in mind and spirit makes you show off money

O thomile gape...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Ntsiki Mazwai lambastes Moja Love for 'promoting' abuse

"I expected excellence from a black owned network ... I guess I was wrong," she said
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Mampintsha & Babes U-turn on Moja Love docu-series: Your disappointment is of great regret to us

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha turned to the courts to stop the release of 'Impilo'.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Ntsiki Mazwai to MaMkhize: Poverty in mind and spirit makes you show off money TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA confirms split from DJ Zinhle TshisaLIVE
  3. Three things fans learnt about Masechaba after her Metro FM interview finally ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Lasizwe: You are broke, please sit still and stop forcing things TshisaLIVE
  5. Actress Talitha Ndima lifts the lid on three productions getting canned on TV TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee
X