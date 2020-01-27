Raising a superstar! AKA thinks Kairo is going to be a musician

Rapper AKA still has a lot of plans for the megacy, but that is not his biggest priority. Number one spot belongs to Kairo.

The rapper has been hogging headlines for the past week after his second break-up with his baby mama, DJ Zinhle, was confirmed. However, Supa Mega has chosen to focus on living his life and a huge part of that is his baby girl, Kairo.

“I spend more time with my family. I suppose my daughter is going to start her career ... I think she's gonna be a musician eventually,” AKA told Scoop Makhathini during his “day in the life of Mega” interview on SlikourOnLife.

He spoke about his success and how his other business ventures have allowed him more peace and time to zone in on helping Kairo reach her full potential. AKA also touched on the fears he has for her as a girl growing up in SA.

“But the thing for me is I am scared you know ... at the end of the day this is SA and she's a woman ... she's gonna be a woman one day.”

Recently AKA shared a precious moment on social media as he took Kairo to school. In a series of videos shared on Kairo's Instagram Stories, AKA could be seen walking his daughter into her classroom.

After making sure she packed her bags into her locker, the rapper asked his daughter to show him around.

Watch the rest of the interview below: