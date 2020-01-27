SA celebs heartbroken by Kobe Bryant's death

SA celebs were among fans worldwide mourning the death of American basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Kobe, 41, and his daughter, Gianna, 13, were among nine people who died in a private helicopter crash on Sunday.

Los Angeles county sheriff Alex Villanueva said eight passengers and the pilot died.

According to CNN, Kobe and Gianna were on their way to Mamba Sports Academy, where his daughter was due to play in a basketball game.

It is believed the helicopter crashed near Calabasas, California. The New York Times reported that it could take several days to recover the bodies, as the crash site is in rough terrain.

Kobe leaves his wife, Vanessa, and three children.

As news of the crash emerged on Sunday, Mzansi's celebs took to social media to react.

Radio personality Robert Marawa wrote: “Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna, 13, also passed away alongside her father in the Calabasas helicopter crash. Terrible for all families concerned.”