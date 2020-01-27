SA celebs heartbroken by Kobe Bryant's death
SA celebs were among fans worldwide mourning the death of American basketball legend Kobe Bryant.
Kobe, 41, and his daughter, Gianna, 13, were among nine people who died in a private helicopter crash on Sunday.
Los Angeles county sheriff Alex Villanueva said eight passengers and the pilot died.
According to CNN, Kobe and Gianna were on their way to Mamba Sports Academy, where his daughter was due to play in a basketball game.
It is believed the helicopter crashed near Calabasas, California. The New York Times reported that it could take several days to recover the bodies, as the crash site is in rough terrain.
Kobe leaves his wife, Vanessa, and three children.
As news of the crash emerged on Sunday, Mzansi's celebs took to social media to react.
Radio personality Robert Marawa wrote: “Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna, 13, also passed away alongside her father in the Calabasas helicopter crash. Terrible for all families concerned.”
Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna, 13, also passed away alongside her father in the Calabasas helicopter crash.— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) January 26, 2020
Terrible for all families concerned. 💔#RIPKobeBryant pic.twitter.com/vMnNh2j953
Media personality Lalla Hirayama sent her thoughts and prayers to Kobe's family.
No words.... 💔💔💔💔— Lalla Hirayama (@Lalla_Hirayama) January 26, 2020
RIP Kobe and his little one Gigi🙏
Love, thoughts and prayers to Vannesa and the girls 😞
Broken...#Mamba pic.twitter.com/DBokebzbCk
Rapper Cassper Nyovest said: “Just read the saddest news about Kobe Bryant. I was just reading about him and LeBron (US basketball player LeBron James) this morning. RIP to the legend. Such shocking news. Aowa.”
Just read the saddest news about Kobe Bryant. I was just reading about him and Lebron this morning. RIP to the Legend. Such shocking news. Aowa 💔— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 26, 2020
Rapper AKA wrote: “As a Christian, sometimes I ask myself ... why does God let these things happen? Like, what part of the plan is this? I don’t understand. Kobe is one thing ... but a 13-year-old girl with her entire life to live. A great one at that! I don’t get it, man. Sigh.”
Media personality K Naomi said she couldn't imagine being in Vanessa's shoes: “ at the same time. Then have to watch the rest of my kids deal with all this pain ... God are you really there?”
I don’t know how I would take losing my life partner and daughter at the same time.— K Naomi👑 (@KNaomi_N) January 27, 2020
Then have to watch the rest of my kids deal with all this pain...
God are you really there?💔
Musician Stogie T recalled a thread he posted last year of Kobe being one of the legends he looked up to.
Had just made a thread late last year about what Kobe meant to me. This is unreal. pic.twitter.com/thgk2MfEKQ— STOGIE T (@TumiMolekane) January 26, 2020
Actress Terry Pheto shared her devastation and heartbreak.
This is beyond devastating. Wow. 💔 pic.twitter.com/6CKU1wGcYP— Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) January 26, 2020
Sports reporter Mpho Letsholonyane sent a tribute to the “G.O.A.T” by sharing James' recent victory of becoming the NBA's third-highest scorer of all time.
“LeBron James surpassed Kobe Bryant to become the NBA's third highest scorer of all time in the Lakers' 108-91 defeat by the Philadelphia 76ers. #KingJames later spoke on the affect the #Mamba had on his life. Now, the Mamba is gone ... Life ... we’ve lost a legend of the game. A GOAT.”
View this post on Instagram
LeBron James surpassed Kobe Bryant to become the NBA's 3rd-highest scorer of all time in the Lakers' 108-91 defeat by the Philadelphia 76ers. #KingJames later spoke on the impact the #Mamba had on his life Now, the Mamba is gone... Life... We’ve lost a legend of the game. A GOAT... #RIPKobeBryant #MambaOut 🕯🙏🏽