SA celebs heartbroken by Kobe Bryant's death

27 January 2020 - 09:19 By Masego Seemela
Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
Image: (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

SA celebs were among fans worldwide mourning the death of American basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Kobe, 41, and his daughter, Gianna, 13, were among nine people who died in a private helicopter crash on Sunday.

Los Angeles county sheriff Alex Villanueva said eight passengers and the pilot died.

According to CNN, Kobe and Gianna were on their way to Mamba Sports Academy, where his daughter was due to play in a basketball game.

It is believed the helicopter crashed near Calabasas, California. The New York Times reported that it could take several days to recover the bodies, as the crash site is in rough terrain.

Kobe leaves his wife, Vanessa, and three children.  

As news of the crash emerged on Sunday, Mzansi's celebs took to social media to react.

Radio personality Robert Marawa wrote: “Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna, 13, also passed away alongside her father in the Calabasas helicopter crash. Terrible for all families concerned.”

Media personality Lalla Hirayama sent her thoughts and prayers to Kobe's family.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest said: “Just read the saddest news about Kobe Bryant. I was just reading about him and LeBron (US basketball player LeBron James) this morning. RIP to the legend. Such shocking news. Aowa.”

Rapper AKA wrote: “As a Christian, sometimes I ask myself ... why does God let these things happen? Like, what part of the plan is this? I don’t understand. Kobe is one thing ... but a 13-year-old girl with her entire life to live. A great one at that! I don’t get it, man. Sigh.”

Media personality K Naomi said she couldn't imagine being in Vanessa's shoes: “ at the same time. Then have to watch the rest of my kids deal with all this pain ... God are you really there?”

Musician Stogie T recalled a thread he posted last year of Kobe being one of the legends he looked up to.

Actress Terry Pheto shared her devastation and heartbreak.

Sports reporter Mpho Letsholonyane sent a tribute to the “G.O.A.T” by sharing James' recent victory of becoming the NBA's third-highest scorer of all time.

“LeBron James surpassed Kobe Bryant to become the NBA's third highest scorer of all time in the Lakers' 108-91 defeat by the Philadelphia 76ers. #KingJames later spoke on the affect the #Mamba had on his life. Now, the Mamba is gone ... Life ... we’ve lost a legend of the game. A GOAT.”

REST IN PEACE MAMBA 💛

