Show me your gaup? | Itu Khune hits back at typo haters

Itumeleng Khune has to deal with more than his fair share of unwarranted hate and criticism on social media. Like the guy can't catch a damn break in these streets, but this time he had a great clap back ready.

As usual, Itu was on Instagram minding his own business and posting about his happy life when a follower called him out for a spelling error.

The user poked fun at the soccer star for misspelling the word "apologies".

This time Itu didn't break his back trying to clap back. He just shared three emojis (bag of $ and a shrug) that left a pretty clear message.

We read it to be something like this: