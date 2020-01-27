Trevor Noah and Burna Boy lose out at emotional Grammy Awards

SA-born comedian Trevor Noah may have lost out on his first Grammy, but like many others across the world he was in a sombre mood at the prestigious music awards ceremony in LA on Sunday.

The star was nominated in the Best Comedy Album category for an audio recording of his stand-up special, Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia. He was up against talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and comedian Dave Chappelle.

Chappelle took the award home.

Trevor was one of many celebs at the awards who were shocked by the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant on Sunday. He told E! Entertainment’s Ryan Seacrest that his thoughts were on Kobe's family.

“I don’t think I’ve processed anything yet. I don’t think anyone has. It’s very strange when you feel like you know somebody because of all these moments and the impact they’ve had on your life.

“And I think that’s what a lot of people are going through with the news about Kobe Bryant and his daughter, and the other people who are involved in the crash.”

Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died in the crash. Nine people were reported to be on board.

The star had earlier tweeted his first reaction to the news.