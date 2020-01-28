TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | Okmalumkoolkat on married life, music and that new merch!

28 January 2020 - 07:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Okmalumkoolkat has more music in store for his fans.
Okmalumkoolkat has more music in store for his fans.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

If you know anything about SA hip-hop and the culture around it, then you know that Okmalumkoolkat has played a huge part in contributing to the genre through his authenticity. And the Drip hitmaker still has big plans.

Talking to TshisaLIVE, Okmalumkoolkat shared some of his career highlights, including kicking off the new-age kwaito sound with Riky Rick and the squad.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION:

"I like to communicate visually. That's where the style is from, like the dressing up and the music was just a way to amplify that whole thing. I think 2020 is gonna be crazy because we've got the album dropping now, Shukela Etiyeni, probably next month, and we gonna have a lot of visuals for the songs,” the rapper said.

Okmalumkoolkat added that he's on a different level as an artist and person. He credited growth in his personal space to contributing to the quality of his music and other creative projects he's about to put out.

And if you're wondering what growth he's talking about, Okmalumkoolkat is now a married man!

"It's been good, we've pushed like three years. We were friends first. We actually met on the set of Amalobolo, the film.”

Listen to the cool podcast below for the rest of the interview.

MORE

Sho Madjozi’s five big wins of 2019, and it’s not even over yet

Sho Madjozi is hot property right now and we are here for it.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Shooting incident halts Okmalumkoolkat gig

Organisers say star's life was the most important thing and they felt it was at danger.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Weddings Bells? Okmalumkoolkat tells the story behind Amalobolo

Before you get excited, no... Okmalumkoolkat is not getting married anytime soon but the rapper does plan to settle down when the time is right.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Sho Madjozi talks about being a 'cool' Tsonga rapper

Actress and rapper Sho Madjozi, who has become the epitome of 'cool' because she proudly embraces  her Tsonga culture and language as a rapper, poet ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Trevor Noah and Burna Boy lose out at emotional Grammy Awards TshisaLIVE
  2. Actress Talitha Ndima lifts the lid on three productions getting canned on TV TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA confirms split from DJ Zinhle TshisaLIVE
  4. LOL! Fans just told Alicia Keys that Kabza & Maphorisa are the best piano ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntsiki Mazwai to MaMkhize: Poverty in mind and spirit makes you show off money TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee
X