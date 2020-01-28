LISTEN | Okmalumkoolkat on married life, music and that new merch!

"I like to communicate visually. That's where the style is from, like the dressing up and the music was just a way to amplify that whole thing. I think 2020 is gonna be crazy because we've got the album dropping now, Shukela Etiyeni, probably next month, and we gonna have a lot of visuals for the songs,” the rapper said.

Okmalumkoolkat added that he's on a different level as an artist and person. He credited growth in his personal space to contributing to the quality of his music and other creative projects he's about to put out.

And if you're wondering what growth he's talking about, Okmalumkoolkat is now a married man!

"It's been good, we've pushed like three years. We were friends first. We actually met on the set of Amalobolo, the film.”

Listen to the cool podcast below for the rest of the interview.