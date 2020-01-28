TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Issa fiancé! TDK Macassette is off the market, y'all

28 January 2020 - 19:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Artist Thandeka Mkhwanazi, better known as TDK Macassette, said yes to a marriage proposal.
Artist Thandeka Mkhwanazi, better known as TDK Macassette, said yes to a marriage proposal.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo

TDK Macassette, aka the “Gqom Barbie”, is now a fiancé, after her man proposed to her with one of the sweetest proposals we've seen on these streets.

The gqom artist took to Instagram to share the special moment when a romantic dinner, beside a huge fish display in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), turned into a marriage proposal.

She shared snaps of a diver with a card saying: “Please be my wife,” and her hubby-to-be with a huge smile and a box carrying a ring on the table.

“I said yes,” she captioned the Insta post.

The comments section of the post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and industry friends, such as Ntando Duma and DJ Cndo.

Thank you so much Instagram family for all your wishes. To the next chapter of my life, to God who knows growth, wisdom and grace. Most importantly love and respect. God bless you all and my new vision,” she said.

Check out the snaps below:

View this post on Instagram

I said yes😩👩‍❤️‍👨

A post shared by #100k Macassette (@tdkmacassette) on

MORE

TDK Macassette is here to put some colour into gqom music

TDK Macassette wants to leave some Gqom Barbie magic on the gqom wall of fame
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

TDK Macassette aka Gqom Barbie on her 'contradictory' moves concerning alcohol

TDK Macassette clarifies why as TDK she can be associated with alcohol but Gqom Barbie can't ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Trevor Noah and Burna Boy lose out at emotional Grammy Awards TshisaLIVE
  2. Actress Talitha Ndima lifts the lid on three productions getting canned on TV TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA confirms split from DJ Zinhle TshisaLIVE
  4. Anele Mdoda slams Parktown Boys' High School's 'code of silence' TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntsiki Mazwai to MaMkhize: Poverty in mind and spirit makes you show off money TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

"He left holding a bag and came back in a body bag" - Enoch Mpianzi remembered
Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
X