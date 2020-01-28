SNAPS | Issa fiancé! TDK Macassette is off the market, y'all

TDK Macassette, aka the “Gqom Barbie”, is now a fiancé, after her man proposed to her with one of the sweetest proposals we've seen on these streets.

The gqom artist took to Instagram to share the special moment when a romantic dinner, beside a huge fish display in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), turned into a marriage proposal.

She shared snaps of a diver with a card saying: “Please be my wife,” and her hubby-to-be with a huge smile and a box carrying a ring on the table.

“I said yes,” she captioned the Insta post.

The comments section of the post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and industry friends, such as Ntando Duma and DJ Cndo.

“Thank you so much Instagram family for all your wishes. To the next chapter of my life, to God who knows growth, wisdom and grace. Most importantly love and respect. God bless you all and my new vision,” she said.

Check out the snaps below: