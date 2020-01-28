Zahara gets first acting gig: My mom always said I should be an actress

TshisaLIVE

Zahara is set to play a major role in an upcoming film.
Musician Zahara has hung up her guitar for a young minute to step in front of the camera and make her acting debut.

The star told TshisaLIVE on Tuesday she is set to play a major role in an upcoming local film titled Mbali.

Although she was shy to spill the tea on the project, she revealed shooting is set to start next month, and she is super-nervous.

“Mine is one of the main roles. I am not an extra. I will be on the screen often. I was approached to be part of the film and jumped at the opportunity. I am nervous. There is a lot to learn but I feel confident.”

The move may come as a surprise to some, but Zahara said acting has always been in her blood.

“My mother always said I should be a comedian or actress. She told me I would do well at it, so it was always part of the plan.”

Zahara has several other big projects planned for 2020, including tours to the US, Canada, the UK and Germany.

Oh, and a new album!

“I am working hard in studio on new music and want to release my album this year. I am also touring overseas a lot and have one or two other things in the pipeline.”

