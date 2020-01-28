TshisaLIVE

Zikhona Sodlaka responds to claims she's not representing women with natural hair

28 January 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Actress Zikhona Sodlaka isn't about to let hair define her.
Actress Zikhona Sodlaka isn't about to let hair define her.
Image: Zikhona Sodlaka/ Instagram

Zikhona Sodlaka wears many hairstyles, in different roles, but that didn't stop Ntsiki Mazwai for shading the actress for wearing a weave.

Over the weekend, Ntsiki shared a screenshot of a Instagram post showing Zikhona wearing a weave, and expressed how disappointed she was about the actress wearing "foreign hair".

“Eish my favourite actress is about to lose a fan. It’s a no for me. Our greatest can’t be imitating foreign hair,” she wrote.

After she found herself on the trends list, Zikhona felt she needed to set the record straight.

As an actress who tells many women's stories, Zikhona clapped back at the poet's shade, saying she often switches up her looks to match the characters she plays.

“I’m also an actress. I play long hair, short hair. Afro, dreads. My job is to tell stories of women in all kinds of ways. I myself am bald but what pays my bills demands I change to suit the person. I’m playing that’s why it says #TheChameleon,” Zikhona wrote.

Zikhona soon found support, with many of her stans saying their fav didn't need to explain herself to Ntsiki.

Here are some of the reactions:

Ntsiki Mazwai slams viral blackface snap: This is like a Khanyi or Mshoza with bleaching and weave

Ntsiki is calling out black women who wear wigs for imitating white women.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Ntsiki Mazwai to MaMkhize: Poverty in mind and spirit makes you show off money

O thomile gape...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Ntsiki Mazwai lambastes Moja Love for 'promoting' abuse

"I expected excellence from a black owned network ... I guess I was wrong," she said
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Trevor Noah and Burna Boy lose out at emotional Grammy Awards TshisaLIVE
  2. Actress Talitha Ndima lifts the lid on three productions getting canned on TV TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA confirms split from DJ Zinhle TshisaLIVE
  4. LOL! Fans just told Alicia Keys that Kabza & Maphorisa are the best piano ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntsiki Mazwai to MaMkhize: Poverty in mind and spirit makes you show off money TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee
X