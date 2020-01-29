AKA has the streets guessing over snap of 'mystery woman'
Twitter went into a meltdown on Wednesday morning after AKA posted a snap of a woman many believe is “his new bae”.
The rapper had the streets talking when he posted several pics from his birthday party on Tuesday night.
One in particular caught attention for the woman's resemblance to a mysterious lady captured smooching with AKA a week ago.
A video of AKA locking lips with the woman in a restaurant surfaced online and left social media in a frenzy.
While there's no further details about the video or the woman in it, many believe AKA's latest snap shows the same woman from the video.
While Supa Mega was out celebrating his birthday at the club, social media users zoned in on the social media accounts of his baby mama, DJ Zinhle, to see whether she was going to wish him happy birthday.
Instead, Zinhle posted a picture of international muso DJ Snake on her Instagram Stories, captioning it, “Oh nkos yam DJ Snake”.
The couple broke up in December, with the Jika hitmaker telling Metro FM's DJs Sphectacula and Naves that he went on holiday “as a single man” for the first time in years.
News that the couple's relationship was on the rocks first surfaced earlier this month, when City Press and Sunday World reported they had split up.
When contacted by TshisaLIVE at the time, AKA’s manager, Phumza Nohashe, said: “I don't comment on his personal life. Ask me about his professional life and I can comment on that. So at this point, I won’t be giving comment.”
Zinhle has been going about life as usual, but found her name on the trends list on Wednesday, as social media reacted to AKA's latest snap.
We received the message very well Bhova, we ask for forgiveness and syabaphinda round 2. pic.twitter.com/VNMppGo0sf— Umalambane - ZN (@UmalambaneZN) January 29, 2020
Also can we leave Zinhle out of this🤚🏼. They have broken up please let’s leave her alone.— ——vpm—— (@LiveFullest12) January 29, 2020
This is a plubicity stunt , a guy who recently was saying being a father is everything to him doing this now to his baby mama who he just recently got back together with.. I smell something here. But ke pic.twitter.com/0AJM2lGwom— dineo nesta 🇿🇦 (@dineonesta) January 29, 2020
I won’t even ask who this is. You’ve taught me well . pic.twitter.com/dY4BfEuRiE— guyu wa maxakazi wa malenga (@learnphillemons) January 29, 2020
Dear South Africans— IG:Sewela_Babes_We_EFF (@sewela31) January 29, 2020
Stop forcing this man to be with Zinhle.obviously he doesn’t love her as much as yall want him to do.
Are we clear?
Lol u will never find a woman like Zinhle and I ain’t talking about looks🤷🏽♀️— MELANIN GODDESS (@pat_missthang) January 29, 2020
Yena ayimameli AA (AKA) thanda mantombizana, zeka zeka wena too much. pic.twitter.com/IukHkyzOEz— Ndili (@Ndilisexo) January 29, 2020
Let me drink more water 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PNvQ4iIxfP— Molmet (@Molmetnyadzani) January 29, 2020
Yall can grab a bottle I'm here to give you water 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ahl9FKD7Tj— Tumie Sehlabane (@MatomeSehlabane) January 29, 2020