Amanda Black 'defends' DJ Zinhle as her love life continues to get tongues wagging

29 January 2020 - 12:30 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
DJ Zinhle is trending on Twitter as tweeps react to AKA's snap of an unknown woman.
Image: DJ Zinhle/ Instagram

DJ Zinhle held the number one position on the Twitter trends list on Wednesday morning, as her love life continues to be a talking point. However, songstress Amanda Black believes the DJ deserves to trend for so much more than being AKA's ex. 

Black shared a list of tweets which highlighted some of the reasons for which Zinhle should be trending. It includes Zinhle being the number one female DJ in Africa and her many successful business ventures.

However, if you've been following SA entertainment news you probably predicted that DJ Zinhle would top the trends list on Wednesday, just because her baby daddy and now confirmed ex-boyfriend, AKA, posted a snap of a mysterious woman, believed to be his new bae. 

As usual it was Zinhle who chilled up there instead of AKA, thanks to comments from every Tom, Dick and Harry about how Zinhle was a “clown” for taking AKA back after their first break-up, when he allegedly cheated on her with TV star Bonang Matheba.

While Amanda continued to defend Zinhle on her TL, almost everybody else seemed set on talking about how Zinhle “allowed” AKA to play her like a ball.

Check out some of the tweets below:

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
