Amanda Black 'defends' DJ Zinhle as her love life continues to get tongues wagging
DJ Zinhle held the number one position on the Twitter trends list on Wednesday morning, as her love life continues to be a talking point. However, songstress Amanda Black believes the DJ deserves to trend for so much more than being AKA's ex.
Black shared a list of tweets which highlighted some of the reasons for which Zinhle should be trending. It includes Zinhle being the number one female DJ in Africa and her many successful business ventures.
OMG #djzinhle Zinhle is trending again???!!! For being awarded Africa’s No1 Female DJ? Ohh wait nah is it for her Watch range @ERAbyDJZinhle? Ohh nooooo maybe it’s for her furniture @jiyaneatelier. 🙌🏿— #POWER - OUT NOW (@AmandaBlackSA) January 29, 2020
Serious?????? Major!!!!! I did not know this!!! She definately should be trending for this!!!! https://t.co/Bi9fAn7nTh https://t.co/18EwSMLJDf— #POWER - OUT NOW (@AmandaBlackSA) January 29, 2020
Maybe 🙌🏿🙌🏿 #Umlilo 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 https://t.co/DWSHXalyBP— #POWER - OUT NOW (@AmandaBlackSA) January 29, 2020
However, if you've been following SA entertainment news you probably predicted that DJ Zinhle would top the trends list on Wednesday, just because her baby daddy and now confirmed ex-boyfriend, AKA, posted a snap of a mysterious woman, believed to be his new bae.
As usual it was Zinhle who chilled up there instead of AKA, thanks to comments from every Tom, Dick and Harry about how Zinhle was a “clown” for taking AKA back after their first break-up, when he allegedly cheated on her with TV star Bonang Matheba.
While Amanda continued to defend Zinhle on her TL, almost everybody else seemed set on talking about how Zinhle “allowed” AKA to play her like a ball.
Check out some of the tweets below:
I hate how every time Zinhle trends, it has to do with her love life. That lady is one of the best business women in the entertainment industry, I wish we could learn a lot about how she has grown her brand.— BONFIRE (@BonoloMaphutha) January 29, 2020
Let's be honest, if it wasn't for Kairo, DJ Zinhle would have long forgotten about AKA. Sometimes our obsession of raising our kids in "perfect homes" leads us down tumultuous paths. If akwenzeki masiyeke please! pic.twitter.com/w8tDH8GZGr— Prada (@Property_LawBae) January 29, 2020
Say what you wanna say but we all know the heart will always want what it wants and before Zinhle is a celebrity, she's human first and she feels the same way yall feel when you leave the comfort of your home and go squad in a shack with your shady nikkas! pic.twitter.com/co8OYuS7x1— #Swollen_Voices🇿🇦 (@swollen_voices) January 29, 2020
Zinhle been trending whole year last year..even this year hai ngeke pic.twitter.com/7SudQ8lerb— FransMAFS (@mafs_frans) January 29, 2020
Jizos your children are tweeting about DJ Zinhle again 🙄 pic.twitter.com/q5guly4GWY— Tau ya Morei🇿🇦 (@Tevin8r) January 29, 2020
Why on this bird nest are we still discussing #Zinhle relationships. Ugh here I was thinking she released a song or something.— You are thinking it (@thinking_ocean) January 29, 2020
So is this all she is & will be?
Try a black guy maybe ??
Anywho next case!! pic.twitter.com/NwOKzpRz05