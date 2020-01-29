Cassper Nyovest explains the secret of 'first album success'
'Everything after that is trying to maintain or not fall off'
It's a known phenomenon that most rappers' best work is their first album, and Cassper Nyovest has spilled the tea on why that is often the case.
The rapper, whose first album Tsholofelo was one of the best albums as far as SA hip-hop is concerned, answered the age-old question of why rappers give their undisputed best on their first albums.
The Gusheshe hit-maker reasoned that it all had to do with time.
"Time. Your first album is made or planned in your head for about 10 years. Everything after that is made in a few months," he explained.
The rapper said the "nothing to lose and all to gain" mentality also went a long way into how artists gave their all.
"The other thing is fear. The first album is made from a fearless point of view. Everything after that is trying to maintain or not fall off."
Cassper has been applauded for releasing good first, second and third studio albums.
A fan recently gave the rapper a pat on the back for "seamlessly" moving across genres and not losing his fans.
