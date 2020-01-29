'Idols SA' star Loyiso Gijana on depression and falling into a 'dark space'

Life in the spotlight is not all flashing lights, flights, food and fancy hotels. Just ask former Idols SA contestant Loyiso Gijana.

The muso has carved a successful music career since bursting into the spotlight on the reality music competition in 2015.

The Nontsikelelo hitmaker took to social media this week to talk about his mental health struggles, explaining that no matter how hard he tries, he keeps sliding back into a dark space.

“I've honestly been in the darkest of places emotionally and no matter what happens in my life, I keep being shifted back into that place. The worst thing about it is that I’m a very emotional person, so I feel so much that a lot of other people don’t,” he wrote.

“I could try to explain to someone or have my friends and family surrounding me. It doesn’t help. This problem is so deep-rooted inside of me. I’ve been so clueless as to what I need to do and praying feels like it’s a waste of words at this point.”