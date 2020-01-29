IN MEMES | Fans have decided that 'Mnakwethu's' men are 'cheating trash'

Three episodes into the polygamy-themed Mnakwethu television show, viewers are calling it out for showing “trashy” male behaviour.

The show, which is hosted by popular polygamist Musa Mseleku, documents men who take the “suggestion” of wanting a second wife to their partner.

On Tuesday, tweeps watched with sadness as a very reluctant MaKhumalo “agreed” to her husband Phumlani, aka Ngiga, taking a second wife.

They knew she wasn't happy because she flat out refused to talk to his proposed new wife, MaSithole, a woman he had been seeing behind her back.

The problem that has recurred on the show is that the men seem to take women they've been cheating with and pretend to suddenly care for their wives' blessing.

The show has sparked a debate around the polygamy lifestyle, and how men have taken what used to be a respectable practice and adopted it to suit their selfish agendas.

Check out some of the reactions below.