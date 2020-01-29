IN MEMES | Fans have decided that 'Mnakwethu's' men are 'cheating trash'
Three episodes into the polygamy-themed Mnakwethu television show, viewers are calling it out for showing “trashy” male behaviour.
The show, which is hosted by popular polygamist Musa Mseleku, documents men who take the “suggestion” of wanting a second wife to their partner.
On Tuesday, tweeps watched with sadness as a very reluctant MaKhumalo “agreed” to her husband Phumlani, aka Ngiga, taking a second wife.
They knew she wasn't happy because she flat out refused to talk to his proposed new wife, MaSithole, a woman he had been seeing behind her back.
The problem that has recurred on the show is that the men seem to take women they've been cheating with and pretend to suddenly care for their wives' blessing.
The show has sparked a debate around the polygamy lifestyle, and how men have taken what used to be a respectable practice and adopted it to suit their selfish agendas.
Check out some of the reactions below.
This show is so wrong on many levels. This is not tradition, it's pure bofebe.— DaddyCool (@CharlieDance18) January 28, 2020
#Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/V8eTdUdKAR
I genuinely don’t like this show, because wow I just realized man can be selfish sometimes Tjuu a.a #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/AfUU0WEtwk— I_was_Never_Ready😶 (@AneleApril) January 29, 2020
It's amazing how it's TRADITION when it suits the Agenda of a black man...Yes I said it! #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/VLPRWB3zmI— Nini🖤 (@Shirneen_Nini) January 28, 2020
They should rename this show to “bringing out makhwapheni” 🤦🏾♂️ #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/RuugQfmV67— Diced Pineapple (@ThomasBlazin) January 28, 2020
I wouldn’t open my door when I see uMseleku I don’t need that negativity in my life #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/mTTJwriBHR— Nozipho (@Nozzyp) January 28, 2020
I GIVE UP!!! This side chick says they’ll continue to cheat! So she admits she’s a home wrecker! #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/I3cjLAqHJ5— TheLastborn (@Yembuso) January 29, 2020
Zulu men can cheat hey. 12years? A whole matriculants in cheating. #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/Tf2w8f4ZTQ— Xhosa or Nothing (@OkanyeYeka) January 28, 2020
This is just pure disrespect, only in South Africa can such be considered polygamy. I have seen several countries where polygamy is allowed, but they follow an inclusive process to aquire a new wife... #Mnakwethu #Mnakwetu pic.twitter.com/KYvgcadxgh— Mrs Noma 🇿🇦 🌈 🔞 (@MrsNoma) January 29, 2020
#Mnakwethu and since when is "THERE IS NOTHING I CAN DO" a yes because 2 women in the 3 episodes said THERE IS NOTHING I CAN DO and the other one said HE CAN DO WHATEVER HE WANTS. This GBV should be ceased from airing like Uyajola 99 was. pic.twitter.com/JurTLE2J1g— Mrs Pula Mthembu 👑 (@PhaahlaPula) January 29, 2020
#Mnakwethu Our sisters are hurt and emotionally abused all in the name of culture. If tables were turned we would be called names and these men would never allow it. pic.twitter.com/leYurZqj0K— LELE M🌈 (@THINGOLWENKOSI1) January 29, 2020
I see a forecast of depressed wife's because of this show. #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/HW4ceddhFJ— Samu LeLo Mahlangu (@SamuK_Mahlangu) January 29, 2020
12 years or 8 years ...why doesn't he continue cheating and leave the nation out of this 🙄🙄 #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/XcvwR8EDFg— Mandy Sibisi (@unathi123) January 28, 2020