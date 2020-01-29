TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Fans have decided that 'Mnakwethu's' men are 'cheating trash'

29 January 2020 - 15:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Musa Mseleku hosts a show about polygamy.
Musa Mseleku hosts a show about polygamy.
Image: Via Instagram

Three episodes into the polygamy-themed Mnakwethu television show, viewers are calling it out for showing “trashy” male behaviour.

The show, which is hosted by popular polygamist Musa Mseleku, documents men who take the “suggestion” of wanting a second wife to their partner.

On Tuesday, tweeps watched with sadness as a very reluctant MaKhumalo “agreed” to her husband Phumlani, aka Ngiga, taking a second wife.

They knew she wasn't happy because she flat out refused to talk to his proposed new wife, MaSithole, a woman he had been seeing behind her back.

The problem that has recurred on the show is that the men seem to take women they've been cheating with and pretend to suddenly care for their wives' blessing.

The show has sparked a debate around the polygamy lifestyle, and how men have taken what used to be a respectable practice and adopted it to suit their selfish agendas.

Check out some of the reactions below.

MORE

WATCH | Ayanda Borotho on her issue with polygamy: Modern men are selfish

Ayanda Borotho slammed men who use polygamy selfishly to satisfy their lust
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Ayanda Borotho on polygamy: Nothing is more oppressive than trying to be someone’s main

'We are out here trying to be the main one instead of the only one'
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

IN MEMES | Twitter outraged by 'Mnakwethu' polygamist

Nhlanhla had fans' blood boiling
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Trevor Noah and Burna Boy lose out at emotional Grammy Awards TshisaLIVE
  2. Actress Talitha Ndima lifts the lid on three productions getting canned on TV TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Three amazing scenes from 'The River', unlocked by Mbali's death TshisaLIVE
  4. Anele Mdoda slams Parktown Boys' High School's 'code of silence' TshisaLIVE
  5. Show me your gaup? | Itu Khune hits back at typo haters TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘That virus is deadly’: South Africans returning from China speak on coronavirus
"He left holding a bag and came back in a body bag" - Enoch Mpianzi remembered
X