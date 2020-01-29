No Beyoncé or Barca for you, Mzansi - Penny Lebyane weighs in on Motsepe apology

TV personality Penny Lebyane has called out South Africans for doing businessman Patrice Motsepe wrong by making him apologise for his Donald Trump comments on his birthday.

The businessman apologised on Tuesday for telling the American president that the continent loved him. Motsepe said his remarks were aimed at creating a dialogue between Trump's administration and Africa's political and business leaders.

Penny, like many South Africans, weighed in on the apology and said the nation did Motsepe wrong by making him apologise.

She joked that Mzansi may no longer have their fav celebrities flown into the country because of how they treated the businessman.

“You guys made Patrice Motsepe apologise on his birthday. Tjo, le wrong waitse mara batho BA Twitter. No Barcelona or Beyoncé for you lot. You don’t deserve nice things,” she wrote in her tweet, alongside laughing emojis.