No Beyoncé or Barca for you, Mzansi - Penny Lebyane weighs in on Motsepe apology

29 January 2020 - 13:30 By Masego Seemela
TV and radio personality Penny Lebyane shares her thoughts on Patrice Motsepe's apology.
Image: Supplied

TV personality Penny Lebyane has called out South Africans for doing businessman Patrice Motsepe wrong by making him apologise for his Donald Trump comments on his birthday.  

The businessman apologised on Tuesday for telling the American president that the continent loved him. Motsepe said his remarks were aimed at creating a dialogue between Trump's administration and Africa's political and business leaders.

Penny, like many South Africans, weighed in on the apology and said the nation did Motsepe wrong by making him apologise.

She joked that Mzansi may no longer have their fav celebrities flown into the country because of how they treated the businessman.  

“You guys made Patrice Motsepe apologise on his birthday. Tjo, le wrong waitse mara batho BA Twitter. No Barcelona or Beyoncé for you lot. You don’t deserve nice things,” she wrote in her tweet, alongside laughing emojis.

Patrice shared his sentiments about “Africa's love for Trump” at a World Economic Forum dinner in Davos, Switzerland, last week.

“Africa loves America. Africa loves you. It's very, very important. We want America to do well. We want you to do well. The success of America is the success of the rest of the world,” Motsepe told Trump.

Motsepe explained on Tuesday that for SA to create jobs and secure foreign investment, it had to have cordial relations with other countries.

“A successful, prosperous and growing Africa is good and beneficial not only to the 1.35 billion people living in Africa but for the world.

“Africa and America, to a very large extent, share common values and principles and have a greater mutual interest than the issues or policies on which they disagree or have different views.”

