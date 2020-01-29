The Beyhive freaks out as Kim K finally shows off her #IvyParkxAdidas box

When Beyoncé gifted her “people” a big orange box as she launched her Ivy Park x Adidas merch, Kim K's fans were disappointed that Queen B had seemingly lost the reality star's address.

It wasn't fun to be Kim K at the time and the Beyhive poked fun at her for apparently being left out in the cold by Queen Bey.

But on Wednesday things took a different turn when Kim K showed off her Ivy Park merch and had the last laugh.

Everyone knows Beyoncé doesn't put petty before good business, and no matter how much you like or dislike Kim, there's no denying she has great influence.

And since Kim set the record straight about receiving her Ivy Park box, the internet has been in meltdown for several reasons.

First ... does this mean the queen ain't got no beef with Kim?

Second ... did Kim strategically decide to share later that she got the box so she could own the spotlight?

Or is everybody just jealous that the box never made its way to them?

We'll never truly know, but here are some of the reactions to Kim K's orange box reveal.