TshisaLIVE

WATCH | LOL! Kabza De Small is p**sed that someone called his durag a doek

29 January 2020 - 18:00 By Masego Seemela
Kabza De Small is not here for people who confuse doeks with durags.
Kabza De Small is not here for people who confuse doeks with durags.
Image: Kabza De Small's Instagram

Public service announcement: Kabza De Small is not about to let anyone call his durag a doek.

The muso was engaging with fans on his Instagram Stories this week when a follower decided to make fun of the Scorpion King's head wrap, calling it a doek.

Not taking the insult lightly, the Piano King called the fan to order for not recognising a durag when he saw one.

“It's a durag stupid ... a se douku, it's a durag,” as he pointed at the item on his head. “Busy calling our durags doeks, it's a durag not a doek.”

He then threw his partner in the music scene, Maphorisa, under the bus, saying that Maphorisa was the one who wore a doek and not him.

“Doek e apara ke Maphorisa. Mxm. Come here with your pity chats. Mxm.” 

Kabza's response to the fan left social media users in stitches, with many laughing at just how deep Kabza was in his feels.

Here are some of the reactions:

MORE

LOL! Fans just told Alicia Keys that Kabza & Maphorisa are the best piano players in the world

Amapiano, piano, same WhatsApp group
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Designer Laduma jamming to Maphorisa's 'Phoyisa' next to a New York police van is a vibe

The song is Mzansi's new favorite and features Kabza de Small and Cassper Nyovest.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

LOL! DJ Maphorisa blamed for Thembinkosi Lorch 'underperforming'

'Lorch hasn't been the same footballer since Maphorisa released that song'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Trevor Noah and Burna Boy lose out at emotional Grammy Awards TshisaLIVE
  2. Actress Talitha Ndima lifts the lid on three productions getting canned on TV TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Three amazing scenes from 'The River', unlocked by Mbali's death TshisaLIVE
  4. Show me your gaup? | Itu Khune hits back at typo haters TshisaLIVE
  5. Anele Mdoda slams Parktown Boys' High School's 'code of silence' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘That virus is deadly’: South Africans returning from China speak on coronavirus
"He left holding a bag and came back in a body bag" - Enoch Mpianzi remembered
X