WATCH | LOL! Kabza De Small is p**sed that someone called his durag a doek

Public service announcement: Kabza De Small is not about to let anyone call his durag a doek.

The muso was engaging with fans on his Instagram Stories this week when a follower decided to make fun of the Scorpion King's head wrap, calling it a doek.

Not taking the insult lightly, the Piano King called the fan to order for not recognising a durag when he saw one.

“It's a durag stupid ... a se douku, it's a durag,” as he pointed at the item on his head. “Busy calling our durags doeks, it's a durag not a doek.”