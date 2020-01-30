DJ Fresh on BCCSA clearing Unathi Nkayi: There was no breach of broadcast code
DJ Fresh has joined the conversation about the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA's (BCCSA) “not guilty” ruling in a case against Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi.
Unathi was accused of tribalism after a comment she made about Xhosa people on the show last year ruffled feathers.
DJ Fresh, who has been reported to the BCCSA previously, was confident Unathi would be found not guilty.
This after Sowetan reported that the commission could not prove Unathi advocated hatred and incited harm. The BCCSA slammed Unathi's banter that aired in the finale of the Mzansi Magic show on November 10 as “a joke in bad taste”.
DJ Fresh agreed with the ruling, saying: “Could have told the complainant for free that there was no breach of the broadcast code! Yes, they might have taken offence, but I was never gonna pass at the BCCSA!”
After the comment went viral, Unathi took to the socials to apologise and explain her intentions: “It saddens me that I have broken so many hearts with what I said tonight. What I saw was a beautiful joke being passed around this past week by so many South Africans, not necessarily Xhosa, and wanted to share ... I was wrong and I shouldn't have. I'm sorry if I have hurt your feelings.”
Now that the BCCSA has ruled, the Idols SA judge can move on and continue to do great things.