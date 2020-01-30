DJ Fresh on BCCSA clearing Unathi Nkayi: There was no breach of broadcast code

DJ Fresh has joined the conversation about the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA's (BCCSA) “not guilty” ruling in a case against Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi.

Unathi was accused of tribalism after a comment she made about Xhosa people on the show last year ruffled feathers.

DJ Fresh, who has been reported to the BCCSA previously, was confident Unathi would be found not guilty.

This after Sowetan reported that the commission could not prove Unathi advocated hatred and incited harm. The BCCSA slammed Unathi's banter that aired in the finale of the Mzansi Magic show on November 10 as “a joke in bad taste”.

DJ Fresh agreed with the ruling, saying: “Could have told the complainant for free that there was no breach of the broadcast code! Yes, they might have taken offence, but I was never gonna pass at the BCCSA!”