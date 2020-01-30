House artist TNS slammed for not plastering his family home
Music producer Nkazimulo “TNS” Ngema has been accused of not having his priorities straight by buying a new car instead of plastering his house in eMandeni, KwaZulu-Natal.
A video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows TNS being verbally attacked by a group of men who accuse him of buying a new car while his family home is allegedly “falling” apart.
The four men approach TNS's car and proceed to shout through his window. They are later joined by other men, before the musician ends up speeding off.
Bathi u TNS aka plastelile kubo you guys ay khona 😂🖐️😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bXFqRfck0f— Casanova (@spicenkosi) January 26, 2020
While some believe the young producer should keep pushing his brand in order to be able to do right by his parent's home, others felt his car was nothing more than a liability that doesn't give him a good look.
Kubo is not his house, you are responsible for your life including building your own house kubo is your parents' house and they are responsible for it. We may come from the townships but we dnt belong there. pic.twitter.com/m9jLsR1B3z— Vulture. (@thepatientbirdy) January 26, 2020
He is only 20 years 💔💔Obviousl he will fix his home when he have enough cash. Laba banomona nje— Ndamase Anelisa (@ndamase_anelisa) January 26, 2020
Baphefumula ngaleyo mphahla pic.twitter.com/JbT8SMMT6G— Phathu'mjovo (@Gcina_Gumede) January 26, 2020
I don't think uboy has money yet he'll fix up his home obviously, abantu labo 🤦🏽♀️— Royal Swati 🌏 (@I_am_Bucie) January 26, 2020
I think he is lucky to have people who are really with him, they are not even talking behind his back they are telling him straight. I don't see umona mina la seriously. It up to him though ukuthi he takes what they said or not.— Nkazimulo Mbhele (@MbheleNkazimulo) January 26, 2020