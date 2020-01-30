House artist TNS slammed for not plastering his family home

Music producer Nkazimulo “TNS” Ngema has been accused of not having his priorities straight by buying a new car instead of plastering his house in eMandeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

A video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows TNS being verbally attacked by a group of men who accuse him of buying a new car while his family home is allegedly “falling” apart.

The four men approach TNS's car and proceed to shout through his window. They are later joined by other men, before the musician ends up speeding off.