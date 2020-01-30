LISTEN | Mfundi Vundla: New film will encourage SA to 'stand up for what's right'

Generations creator and celebrated producer Mfundi Vundla is teaming up with his son Charlie on a South African western he hopes will spark conversations and bring about change in the country.

The as-yet-untitled film is inspired by anecdotes in Nigel Penn’s 2015 book Murderers, Miscreants and Mutineers: Early Colonial Cape Lives. It tells the story of a young white woman in the old Cape Colony, who begins an adulterous affair with her slave.

Although the story is set on the frontier of colonial SA, Vundla told TshisaLIVE that it's lessons are important for the nation in 2020.

“It's a story about courage - of standing up to empire, standing up for your convictions. It is a human rights issue: love the one you're with, love whoever you want to love ... You should be allowed personal dignity, to express [your] fears and thoughts without fear or favour,” he said.