LOL! Sizwe Dhlomo's 'rich landowner' look splits Twitter

Sizwe Dhlomo's wardrobe nearly caused a social media shutdown this week, with some mocking it and others defending his “rich” look.

The media personality's name made it onto the trends list on Wednesday afternoon after DJ Black Coffee shared a snap of himself, Sizwe and Maps Maponyane on Twitter.

While some were inspired by the picture, saying the three represented black excellence, others took jabs at Sizwe's “farm” outfit.