LOL! Sizwe Dhlomo's 'rich landowner' look splits Twitter

‘Sizwe Dhlomo is always in sandals and shorts’

30 January 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Sizwe Dhlomo has divided social media users with his 'farm' outfit.
Image: Instagram/Sizwe Dhlomo

Sizwe Dhlomo's wardrobe nearly caused a social media shutdown this week, with some mocking it and others defending his “rich” look.

The media personality's name made it onto the trends list on Wednesday afternoon after DJ Black Coffee shared a snap of himself, Sizwe and Maps Maponyane on Twitter.

While some were inspired by the picture, saying the three represented black excellence, others took jabs at Sizwe's “farm” outfit.  

Sizwe is known for flexing about being a landowner and having many businesses, which is why some fans believed the last thing on his mind should be dressing well.

His outfit was not the only thing that got tongues wagging. Tweeps also poked fun at his shoes and toes.

To many social media users' surprise, Sizwe jokingly engaged with the Twitter “fashion police” who were trolling him by posting a snap of himself looking dapper and showing the trolls he does have style.

Sizwe also shared a picture of his toes.

Hailed for being a good sport, Sizwe laughed off all the shade and got people stanning with him.

Just like Kanye, Sizwe owns a mountain and everyone is shooketh

"I even rent it out for cellphone towers"
