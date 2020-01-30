LOL! Sizwe Dhlomo's 'rich landowner' look splits Twitter
‘Sizwe Dhlomo is always in sandals and shorts’
Sizwe Dhlomo's wardrobe nearly caused a social media shutdown this week, with some mocking it and others defending his “rich” look.
The media personality's name made it onto the trends list on Wednesday afternoon after DJ Black Coffee shared a snap of himself, Sizwe and Maps Maponyane on Twitter.
While some were inspired by the picture, saying the three represented black excellence, others took jabs at Sizwe's “farm” outfit.
Finally got the buns @BunsoutL pic.twitter.com/2pJ9RlODZx— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) January 29, 2020
Sizwe is known for flexing about being a landowner and having many businesses, which is why some fans believed the last thing on his mind should be dressing well.
His outfit was not the only thing that got tongues wagging. Tweeps also poked fun at his shoes and toes.
To many social media users' surprise, Sizwe jokingly engaged with the Twitter “fashion police” who were trolling him by posting a snap of himself looking dapper and showing the trolls he does have style.
Sizwe also shared a picture of his toes.
Okay, update on the toes... lol! pic.twitter.com/oWSDNElfjI— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) January 29, 2020
Hailed for being a good sport, Sizwe laughed off all the shade and got people stanning with him.
@SizweDhlomo I like your style, u the boss. U can wear whatever u want.— Lebo (@Lebo58382823) January 29, 2020
Sizwe is either holding in a fart or pee but he is definitely holding in something 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/jvhCbmQqTb— Mansa Musa 🤴🏾 (@kelvinsesola) January 29, 2020
This looks like a festives family pic...— 🌟🇿🇦👑NTHAPELENG👑🇿🇦🌟 (@Nthapeleng__) January 29, 2020
Sizwe being that 1st born that never left the village pic.twitter.com/FQv4SWpWnn
Siz always look simple ;I like that about him ,even when taking with his friends Trevor and Khaya ,he is always in sandals and shorts that time he is loaded ...— Major General (@EliasChinemore) January 29, 2020
I love y'all and respect you guys a lot but heeeeey!!! I can't help but... pic.twitter.com/PwAhLCXVbC— Xolisa Koliti (@KolitiXolisa) January 29, 2020
I know those sandals guys you have to intertwine your toes for grip otherwise they come off— @therealBossYaLa (@bossYala87) January 29, 2020
The richest man here dressed like he ain't sh*t. Gotta stan man💪 pic.twitter.com/2Y6sbTfoVM— TUNE (@olwetune) January 29, 2020
Sizwe is lucky he’s a good looking man, because he’s got no style or swag whatsoever!— lakhe (@LakheMvane) January 29, 2020