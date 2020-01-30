Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi claps back HARD at gender equality shade

After winning the Miss Universe title in December, she said: “The most important thing we should be teaching young girls today is leadership. It's something that has been lacking in young girls and women for a very long time, not because we don't want to [lead], but because of what society has labelled women to be.

“I think we are the most powerful beings [in] the world and that we should be given every opportunity, and that is what we should be teaching these young girls — to take up space. Nothing is as important as taking up space in society and cementing yourself.”

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey gave Zozi's message her stamp of approval on Twitter.