Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi claps back HARD at gender equality shade
Forget the government or UN, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is all the leadership we need.
Zozi has been inspiring women around the world to embrace their beauty and take up space on the world stage, even sharing a cute video of a young girl speaking about gender equality recently.
While many, including Zozi, were inspired by the youngster's speech, one follower said gender equality was not in the Bible and “those who think we are equal ... will never see the door of marriage”.
Zozi killed the follower with kindness, but also put him firmly in his place: “That’s fine. I can assure you now though that we will be seeing doors of positions of leadership. Not only that but we will be kicking them down one by one by all means necessary. You see, it is not your permission we seek to ignite our fire. Thank you though for engaging,” she wrote.
As a conversation about leadership and marriage erupted, Zozi said: “What I’m saying here is that don’t threaten women with marriage when they become ambitious and want to be great. In fact, don’t threaten women into dimming their light for anything.”
After winning the Miss Universe title in December, she said: “The most important thing we should be teaching young girls today is leadership. It's something that has been lacking in young girls and women for a very long time, not because we don't want to [lead], but because of what society has labelled women to be.
“I think we are the most powerful beings [in] the world and that we should be given every opportunity, and that is what we should be teaching these young girls — to take up space. Nothing is as important as taking up space in society and cementing yourself.”
Media mogul Oprah Winfrey gave Zozi's message her stamp of approval on Twitter.
Congratulations Miss South Africa, the new Miss Universe @zozitunzi! Agree with you...leadership is the most powerful thing we should be teaching young women today. We welcome your visit to #OWLAG, our Leadership Academy for Girls 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 https://t.co/YL0NeO40QU— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) December 9, 2019