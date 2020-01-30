WATCH | Mzansi gears up for Somizi and Mohale’s wedding on Thursday

Get the chairs out and put on your red-bottom shoes ... the day has finally arrived. Mzansi's favourite couple, Somizi and Mohale, are celebrating their white wedding ceremony.

The couple's wedding on Thursday is set to be an extravagant one.

Already a trending topic on social media, fans who didn't score an invite are planning to camp on Twitter to witness the wedding of the decade.

While the couple has been hush about where the ceremony will be taking place, they are keeping fans in the loop on their respective social media accounts.

Excited that he is finally going to wed his bae, Somizi shared a glimpse of the three pairs of shoes he plans to wear at the ceremony.