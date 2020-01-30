WATCH | Mzansi gears up for Somizi and Mohale’s wedding on Thursday
Get the chairs out and put on your red-bottom shoes ... the day has finally arrived. Mzansi's favourite couple, Somizi and Mohale, are celebrating their white wedding ceremony.
The couple's wedding on Thursday is set to be an extravagant one.
Already a trending topic on social media, fans who didn't score an invite are planning to camp on Twitter to witness the wedding of the decade.
While the couple has been hush about where the ceremony will be taking place, they are keeping fans in the loop on their respective social media accounts.
Excited that he is finally going to wed his bae, Somizi shared a glimpse of the three pairs of shoes he plans to wear at the ceremony.
As their big day drew closer, Somizi and Mohale shared an intimate evening at a lodge with close friends.
Mohale also announced that he would be off social media for the whole of Thursday.
But that hasn't stopped users from flooding onto Twitter to get a glimpse of the ceremony, with many relying on their faves to keep them updated.
Guys the day is finally here!!! #Somhalewhitewedding #Somhaleunion @ShowmaxOnline HERE WE GO! Alililililili 💃— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) January 30, 2020
Akere! ❤️🎉🍾🥂 #SomhaleWhiteWedding pic.twitter.com/BhYNg7TIHA— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) January 30, 2020
Judging from their luxurious traditional wedding in September, this is sure to be one for the books.
Can't wait to witness this wedding of the decade💃💃..via twitter of course 😋Wishing Somhale all the best🗣🗣...u deserve it!!#Somhalewhitewedding pic.twitter.com/XuNYLXf9b5— Happiness dube (@Luvbird4eva) January 30, 2020
They're getting married today wuuu Alililililili myb today they'll change 10times😄💃💃💃💃💃💃💃😍😍😍😍love is beautiful and love is kind... #Somhalewhitewedding pic.twitter.com/uB1ThMHwM1— 🌻🍫❤️Brown_Skin_Girl...❤️🍫🌻🖤🖤 (@ThabeeP) January 30, 2020
Heartfelt congratulations on your special day @somizi and @mohale_motaung. Wishing you love and blessings in your marriage. 🙏💒💍Picture: Instagram/Mohale_77 #Somhalewhitewedding pic.twitter.com/CQbxEUNXtS— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) January 30, 2020
CONGRATULATIONS to @somizi and @mohale_motaung the day is finally here...may you live happily ever after #Somhalewhitewedding— Aaron Moloisi (@aaronmoloisi) January 30, 2020
😭😭😭😭😭I can't even camp on Twitter to be part of the wedding because am an employee 😥#Somhalewhitewedding pic.twitter.com/a2eFrCRK0E— lebogangmsandiwa (@lebogang03) January 30, 2020
#Somhalewhitewedding camping with my squad,ready to attend the so called "wedding of the decade". We know Twitter won't disappoint with updates! pic.twitter.com/ratTuqqVAU— Nape Wa Ngwato (@Mmeshi_Kgaphola) January 30, 2020
I cant believe I never got my invitation to the #Somhalewhitewedding. How rude.— Galacia Geduld (@leroy206) January 30, 2020
#Somhalewhitewedding done all the cleaning the house for the day, ready to camp here and attend the wedding😁. Let's do this— Kay murray (@KediboneMsiza) January 30, 2020
#Somhalewhitewedding Congrats to the groom and bride or bride and groom. They can sodomise in the name of christ now (if their sodomy union will be blessed by a man of christ)— Sakhile Mthethwa (@Sakhile63755762) January 30, 2020
I can’t wait to see Somizi’s dress ☺️☺️#somhalewhitewedding— Champagne Candy ♥️ (@aquamarynn) January 30, 2020