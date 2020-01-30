TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Mzansi gears up for Somizi and Mohale’s wedding on Thursday

30 January 2020 - 09:38 By Masego Seemela
Somizi and Mohale are getting married.
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

Get the chairs out and put on your red-bottom shoes ... the day has finally arrived. Mzansi's favourite couple, Somizi and Mohale, are celebrating their white wedding ceremony.

The couple's wedding on Thursday is set to be an extravagant one.

Already a trending topic on social media, fans who didn't score an invite are planning to camp on Twitter to witness the wedding of the decade.

While the couple has been hush about where the ceremony will be taking place, they are keeping fans in the loop on their respective social media accounts.

Excited that he is finally going to wed his bae, Somizi shared a glimpse of the three pairs of shoes he plans to wear at the ceremony.

3 changes tomorrow #somhalewhitewedding

As their big day drew closer, Somizi and Mohale shared an intimate evening at a lodge with close friends.

Love

Mr and Mr MOTAUNG MHLONGO

Mohale also announced that he would be off social media for the whole of Thursday.

But that hasn't stopped users from flooding onto Twitter to get a glimpse of the ceremony, with many relying on their faves to keep them updated.

Judging from their luxurious traditional wedding in September, this is sure to be one for the books.

