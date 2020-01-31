Actress Nozuko Ncayiyane works hard coz... 'Poverty ain't sh**!'

After some introspection Scandal! actress Nozuko (Pretty) Ncayiyane has decided she is not willing to end up in poverty and has taken a vow to get her bag no matter what challenges she faces.

The actress recently took to Instagram to re-affirm her goal to kick poverty in its butt.

"Dear black child... At this moment in my life, nothing and no one (even me) can stop me from making my dreams become reality and staying truthful to who I am."

"Poverty ain’t sh**. Just a trap from a system that was made to oppress you. Believe it or not, if we all beat this monster chances are it will just be a matter of time to rise above the system. Let’s keep breaking those doors. Take up space," she stated.

Nozuko explained that after all the challenges she's already faced in her life and career, she was certain she was now equipped to deal with any and everything that comes her way.

"Poverty was never going to defeat me. It had no chance. It didn’t know I was anointed at birth. The mandate was 'kill' poverty, by all means, necessary, be a star and enlighten our people. You see, my ancestors were tired of this beast. They fought their battles and now it’s my time," she said.

The actress is most popularly known for her role on Skeem Saam where she played Natasha Thahane's varsity bestie.

She's also slayed on Scandal! and she's definitely one to look out for.

Check out the rest of the post below.