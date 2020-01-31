TshisaLIVE

LOL! Rachel Kolisi shades Insta follower for 'stupid people' comment

31 January 2020 - 11:07 By Unathi Nkanjeni
An Instagram user hurled insults at Rachel Kolisi.
Image: Via Rachel Kolisi's Instagram

Rachel Kolisi has clapped back at a social media user for questioning her choice of words when describing people.

In her recent post, Rachel said she wanted to take a “fly pic” but that fell short because of “4 kids, running a business, home renovations, 763 meetings, a very busy husband, and stupid people”.

The “stupid people” remark had user 69rumple4skin69 firing up questions.

“Why would you brand people as stupid?”

The “clap back queen", as dubbed by her followers, said: “Check your profile pic and put two and two together.”

Not letting it die down that easily, the user said Rachel could have just answered the question, but instead she let “fame go to her head, unfortunately”.

“It's a pity she can't answer a simple question, suppose after being bullied for years about her ears, has her this way. Sad really when she's supposed to be a role model.

“What's so bad about asking a question, she's been bullied that much she has to try [and] bully others to feel better

“I asked a simple question, she claims to be Christian, she wouldn't judge or brand anyone if this was the case. Fame has gone to her head, unfortunately.”

Rachel Kolisi gives Mzansi all the feels with her back-to-school post

Springbok first lady Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram to share her funny take on the first day of school
2 weeks ago

Four times Rachel trended on Twitter

From trolling fans who crush on her man to that awkward wedding theme video- four times Rachel Kolisi trended on Twitter.
4 weeks ago

Rachel Kolisi: I was in a completely different state this time last year

After going through her fair share of personal challenges, Rachel Kolisi has come out to offer some words of encouragement to followers.
1 month ago

