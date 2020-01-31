Prince Kaybee has the streets sweating with new Shimza collab, 'Uwrongo'

Prince Kaybee and DJ Shimza have officially squashed the beef and teamed up on a track that has followers on social media losing their minds.

The two DJs grabbed headlines in 2018 when Kaybee accused Shimza of using his hit Club Controller without crediting him. The beef got more serious when Shimza told TshisaLIVE that he did not want to work with Kaybee after the disagreement.

But the pair have put aside their differences and released the track Uwrongo with Black Motion and Ami Faku on Friday.

The song already has its own video, featuring the artists.