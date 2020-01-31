Prince Kaybee has the streets sweating with new Shimza collab, 'Uwrongo'
Prince Kaybee and DJ Shimza have officially squashed the beef and teamed up on a track that has followers on social media losing their minds.
The two DJs grabbed headlines in 2018 when Kaybee accused Shimza of using his hit Club Controller without crediting him. The beef got more serious when Shimza told TshisaLIVE that he did not want to work with Kaybee after the disagreement.
But the pair have put aside their differences and released the track Uwrongo with Black Motion and Ami Faku on Friday.
The song already has its own video, featuring the artists.
The song immediately shot to the top of the Twitter trends list and accumulated more than 5,000 views in just a few hours on YouTube.
The reaction on social media was overwhelming, with music fans stannin' real hard over the song and predicting that it will be a banger for the entire year.
In fact, as one fan remarked, now 2020 can start!
#Uwrongo— Stix_Mteto (@StixMteto) January 31, 2020
We officially opened 2020 pic.twitter.com/TXu1zDdUDH
Lady @Ami_Faku & Gents @black_motion @PrinceKaybee_SA @Shimza01 #uwrongo was worth the wait 👏👏👏👏I bet this transpired in the Stu pic.twitter.com/gUeiKD6MNZ— ♕DeHiitMan♕ (@DeHiitMan) January 31, 2020
The wait is over now... thanks for the hit🔥🔥💣 agonne December klaar geeeh #Uwrongo pic.twitter.com/9boIZq6tde— Look_Sheba (@onalenna_shakes) January 31, 2020
Yey bethuna i listened to the song around 2am ⚡⚡⚡🔥🔥🔥🔥 it ended up on repeat. Imnandi lengoma Ami Faku your voice alone 😭😭😭 uyashisa mtase #Uwrongo pic.twitter.com/jvOXycmLHO— Mow 🇿🇦 (@TheReal_Mow) January 31, 2020
The day has finally came #Uwrongo@PrinceKaybee_SA x @Shimza01 x @black_motion x @Ami_Faku 🔥🔥🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/ksC4DVhJhn— Danito Ⓜ️ (@realDANITO) January 31, 2020
#Uwrongo @Ami_Faku And The Lead Guitar 🎸 Are🔥🔥❤ @PrinceKaybee_SA @RealBlackMotion @Shimza01 pic.twitter.com/ABAKWrBJT0— Jabu M (@BasskeysSA) January 31, 2020
#Uwrongo— GreenCokeJim (@jimmokhomola) January 31, 2020
The song is fire, then there comes a break nd @PrinceKaybee_SA stepped in with what he does best gwa nkga KAKA. pic.twitter.com/jbUid4wTtG
#Uwrongo ahhh I surrender kaybee pic.twitter.com/1FUF7nz7jQ— K.Brighten Mekgoe 😎 (@Steke_Mekgoe) January 30, 2020
It's a jam, I'm speechless😢😢 @PrinceKaybee_SA @Ami_Faku #Uwrongo pic.twitter.com/lYQA4R4h6k— Siyanda Mkhize 🎶 (@siyandamkhz) January 31, 2020