Prince Kaybee has the streets sweating with new Shimza collab, 'Uwrongo'

31 January 2020 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Prince Kaybee's new track with Shimza, Ami Faku and Black Motion is fire!
Prince Kaybee's new track with Shimza, Ami Faku and Black Motion is fire!
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Prince Kaybee and DJ Shimza have officially squashed the beef and teamed up on a track that has followers on social media losing their minds.

The two DJs grabbed headlines in 2018 when Kaybee accused Shimza of using his hit Club Controller without crediting him. The beef got more serious when Shimza told TshisaLIVE that he did not want to work with Kaybee after the disagreement.

But the pair have put aside their differences and released the track Uwrongo with Black Motion and Ami Faku on Friday.

The song already has its own video, featuring the artists.

The song immediately shot to the top of the Twitter trends list and accumulated more than 5,000 views in just a few hours on YouTube.

The reaction on social media was overwhelming, with music fans stannin' real hard over the song and predicting that it will be a banger for the entire year.  

In fact, as one fan remarked, now 2020 can start!

