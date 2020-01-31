Prince Kaybee 'passes out' in studio, just weeks after collapsing while on tour

Prince Kaybee was left frazzled after he passed out in studio and woke up with no recollection of what happened.

The musician, who is known for his work ethic, took to Twitter to share his new-found respect for the body's need to sleep.

"Jerrr, passed out in studio after two days of no sleep, was basically going for three days and my body literally switched off! No memory what happened, headache banging, guys we need to sleep, yoh!" Kaybee shared.