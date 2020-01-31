TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee 'passes out' in studio, just weeks after collapsing while on tour

31 January 2020 - 10:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
An exhaused Prince Kaybee fell asleep while in the studio.
Image: Prince Kaybee/ Instagram

Prince Kaybee was left frazzled after he passed out in studio and woke up with no recollection of what happened. 

The musician, who is known for his work ethic, took to Twitter to share his new-found respect for the body's need to sleep.

"Jerrr, passed out in studio after two days of no sleep, was basically going for three days and my body literally switched off! No memory what happened, headache banging, guys we need to sleep, yoh!" Kaybee shared.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Fetch Your Life hitmaker had to cancel a performance after he started vomiting and collapsed just hours before he was set to perform in Zimbabwe.

“I would like to apologise to everyone at the Vic Falls for not showing up, got to my hotel, started vomiting and collapsed, promoter came to check up on me and Dr was called immediately," he said at the time.

TshisaLIVE
The musician also posted a snap on Instagram of his "blood-shot" eyes that clearly showed that he needed to catch up on some sleep.

His fans flooded his TL with concerned tweets about how he shouldn't work himself to death.

"Lack of sleep can be fatal, grind but get some sleep ur body needs it," one tweep said and most of Kaybee's followers agreed.

Get you some shut-eye man, your body needs it!

Tired AF, only goin to sleep now.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
