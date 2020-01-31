TshisaLIVE

Sal Masekela on racism in surfing: We're tired

‘All of us who dare choose to play in spaces where we are not seen in abundance have to put up with this type of sh*t in some way, shape or form every day’

31 January 2020 - 08:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Hugh Masekela's son, Sal Masekela, is gatvol of racism.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Lucky Morajane

Sal Masekela is up to his neck with racism, no matter what it comes “dressed” as.

The musician, who is also a surfer, a sport in which he is in the minority, has previously spoken about the challenges of surfing in postapartheid SA. 

You’d think I’d be used it by now. I’ll never be used to it. You’d think it’d hurt less by now. It always stings like the first time,” he said.

Sal also explained why he uses #shreddynegro when he engages on social media.

“So understand when you see me throw up the hashtag #shreddynegro, it ain’t to be cute. It’s to make a statement. Because all of us that dare choose to play in spaces where we are not seen in abundance have to put up with this type of sh*t in some way, shape or form every day ... and we’re tired. ”

Here's his post below:

