Twitter dubs Cassper 'disrespectful' for not wearing all-white to #Somhale's wedding
Rapper Cassper Nyovest came under fire from the Twitter fashion police for not adhering to the all-white dress code when he attended Somizi and Mohale's lavish white wedding on Thursday.
Some tweeps went as far as labelling Cassper “disrespectful”.
The internet stayed buzzing all through Thursday as people waited in anticipation to see who rocked what look to the extravagant Somhale wedding. The invitation asked all attending guests to dress in white with red bottomed shoes, but Cassper seemingly wanted to be different.
Tweeps weren't impressed with Cassper's decision, with some saying that he ruined the aesthetic Somizi and Mohale were trying to go for, and that if it were them, they would throw him out.
That is not to say the rapper didn't look good ... because he did. Check out his snap below.
Occasion : #SomhaleUnion— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 30, 2020
Title : Favorite nephew who is always late
Mood: Didnt get the all white memo so Uncle Somgaga is gonna kill me mara se fikile.
Catch all the drama on exclusively on .@ShowmaxOnline on 24 Feburary. pic.twitter.com/fuitWSpzSJ
Cassper knew that his failure to dress in white would cause drama and that perhaps he may be in trouble with his “Uncle Somizi”, but he probably didn't anticipate that Twitter would come for him too.
However, upon realising that tweeps indeed cared enough about his outfit to drag him, he had a lil' something to say.
“Twitter used to crush me so much. Used to f**k up my high, my days, my happiness. I used to delete it on my phone cause I couldn't handle the heat. Wanna say something to me? Set up a meeting at the Family Tree Studios/Offices. Until then, its hip hop dawg!” the rapper tweeted.
HAHAHA Twitter used to crush me sooo much. Used to fuck up my high, my days, my happiness. I used to delete it on my phone cause i couldn't handle the heat. Hahaha... Wanna say something to me? Set up a meeting at the Family Tree Studios/Offices. Until then, KE HIP HAAAP DOGO!!!!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 30, 2020
Basically ... this is what happened:
Twitter: Cassper is disrespectful!
Cassper: Jwalo le tlo etsa jwang?
Yhu hai ... it's hard in these streets mntaka dad hard!