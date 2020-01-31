Twitter dubs Cassper 'disrespectful' for not wearing all-white to #Somhale's wedding

Rapper Cassper Nyovest came under fire from the Twitter fashion police for not adhering to the all-white dress code when he attended Somizi and Mohale's lavish white wedding on Thursday.

Some tweeps went as far as labelling Cassper “disrespectful”.

The internet stayed buzzing all through Thursday as people waited in anticipation to see who rocked what look to the extravagant Somhale wedding. The invitation asked all attending guests to dress in white with red bottomed shoes, but Cassper seemingly wanted to be different.

Tweeps weren't impressed with Cassper's decision, with some saying that he ruined the aesthetic Somizi and Mohale were trying to go for, and that if it were them, they would throw him out.

That is not to say the rapper didn't look good ... because he did. Check out his snap below.