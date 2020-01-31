TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Kapow! 'Queen Sono' trailer is everything you need to see

31 January 2020 - 13:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Pearl Thusi plays the hero in 'Queen Sono'.
Image: Instagram/ Pearl Thusi

When Pearl Thusi spoke about how awesome Queen Sono was last year, some people were not keen to take her word for it, but the official trailer dropped and all peeps can say is 'Yaaassss queen!”

Pearl plays the lead role and fights crime, all while dealing with her personal issues. And the action-packed, two-minute trailer which was released on Thursday, proves that the series is going to have you glued to your seat.

Tweeps couldn't stop raving when the trailer dropped.

Here are the three things fans were particularly taken by.

The star-studded cast

All that fierceness, fight and sexy!

Sho Madjozi and her famous, unmissable 'Iya!'

Watch the full trailer below:

