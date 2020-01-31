WATCH | Kapow! 'Queen Sono' trailer is everything you need to see
When Pearl Thusi spoke about how awesome Queen Sono was last year, some people were not keen to take her word for it, but the official trailer dropped and all peeps can say is 'Yaaassss queen!”
Pearl plays the lead role and fights crime, all while dealing with her personal issues. And the action-packed, two-minute trailer which was released on Thursday, proves that the series is going to have you glued to your seat.
Tweeps couldn't stop raving when the trailer dropped.
Here are the three things fans were particularly taken by.
The star-studded cast
Vuyo Dabula, that’s the tweet. Send #QueenSono pic.twitter.com/qP8WMWRfVh— Netflix South Africa (@NetflixSA) January 30, 2020
All that fierceness, fight and sexy!
Pearl Thusi's first official '#QueenSono' trailer drops:— Virgo - South Africa (@virgo_za) January 30, 2020
WATCH TRAILER: https://t.co/zsTsyUdHFO pic.twitter.com/6iOtLO1YsR
Sho Madjozi and her famous, unmissable 'Iya!'
My fave is part of a soundtrack @ShoMadjozi 💜😭💜 https://t.co/vJlvWBdul0— IAMDDB's Disciple (@CrazySedi) January 30, 2020
Watch the full trailer below: