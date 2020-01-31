TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Somizi 'cried like a baby' over DJ Black Coffee's surprise performance at #SomhaleUnion

31 January 2020 - 11:36 By Kyle Zeeman
Black Coffee performed at Somizi and Mohale's wedding.
Black Coffee performed at Somizi and Mohale's wedding.
Image: Somizi's Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung had some of the country's biggest names at their white wedding, but were over the moon when DJ Black Coffee surprised them with a performance.

The couple nearly shut down Mzansi on Thursday when they tied the knot at a super glitzy ceremony in Johannesburg.

Guests dressed up in their finest white gowns and suits to celebrate the nuptials, and were entertained by Manila von Teez, Cassper Nyovest, Shimza and DJ Zinhle.

But it was Black Coffee's appearance that had Somizi stannin' out!

The DJ was supposed to be performing overseas but surprised the couple when he hit the decks during the reception.

Somizi took to social media to gush over the moment.

“My dreams came true last night. What a pleasant surprise. This man was supposed to be performing overseas and he decided to surprise me at the end of the evening and played at our wedding. I cried like a baby with excitement. Black Coffee, I'll forever cherish this moment”.

Guests at the wedding included Minnie Dlamini, Mam'Mkhize, Norma Gigaba, Cassper Nyovest, DJ Zinhle, Shimza, Lerato Sengadi, Thando Thabethe, Ayanda Thabethe and Khanyi Mbau.

The wedding will be broadcast next month in a four-part TV special on Showmax titled Somizi & Mohale: The Union.

Diamond encrusted rings, real crowns & all white glam - inside Somhale's white wedding

Forget the royal wedding, this was true glam!
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

WATCH | 'I'm yours till death' - a glimpse into Somhale’s TV wedding special

From Nubian queens to red bottoms, Somhale's wedding special is going to be lit!
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

WATCH | Mzansi gears up for Somizi and Mohale’s wedding on Thursday

'Somhale is going to be the wedding of the decade'
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Somhale said: 'Dress as you would for your wedding.' Here's what their celeb guests really wore on their Big Days

When Somizi Mhlongo and his husband, Mohale Motaung, said they were going to have a white wedding they meant it in the most literal sense of the word ...
Lifestyle
15 hours ago

Most read

  1. Inside Robert Marawa & Ntsiki Mazwai’s spicy exchange over Kobe Bryant TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA has the streets guessing with a snap of a 'mystery woman' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Three amazing scenes from 'The River', unlocked by Mbali's death TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Mzansi gears up for Somizi and Mohale’s wedding on Thursday TshisaLIVE
  5. Amanda Black 'defends' DJ Zinhle as her love life continues to get tongues ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Pretoria, Johannesburg marches 2019
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
X