WATCH | Somizi 'cried like a baby' over DJ Black Coffee's surprise performance at #SomhaleUnion

Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung had some of the country's biggest names at their white wedding, but were over the moon when DJ Black Coffee surprised them with a performance.

The couple nearly shut down Mzansi on Thursday when they tied the knot at a super glitzy ceremony in Johannesburg.

Guests dressed up in their finest white gowns and suits to celebrate the nuptials, and were entertained by Manila von Teez, Cassper Nyovest, Shimza and DJ Zinhle.

But it was Black Coffee's appearance that had Somizi stannin' out!

The DJ was supposed to be performing overseas but surprised the couple when he hit the decks during the reception.