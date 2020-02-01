TshisaLIVE

Enhle Mbali: I found the love of my life again! Me

Enhle is in a good space after emotional split from DJ Black Coffee

01 February 2020
Businesswoman and actress Enhle Mbali is steadily recovering after her divorce from Black Coffee.
Businesswoman and actress Enhle Mbali is on a journey of recovering after her split from internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee.

Enhle confirmed the couple's split late last year, saying  she “had to explain the unexplainable” to her children.

While she's approaching life as a single woman, Enhle took to Instagram to share a video of how she is doing at the moment.

She stated  she was learning to love herself again and be the love of her own life.

In an appreciation post to herself, Enhle said: “I found the love of my life again! Me ... walked off set today feeling my cup is full ... God is doing something in me!”

Enhle found herself on the Twitter trends list over the festive season after tweeps weighed in on the split.

The discussion started after an interview her ex-husband did with City Press, in which he said the couple had “tried everything, such as seeing a therapist and a life coach, but nothing worked”.

Enhle stressed she would continue not to say anything about the situation, and asked for silence to protect her children.

