Snaps of Bonang looking all sorts of flames at Demi-Leigh Tebow’s wedding

After a week of keeping us in suspense, media personality Bonang Matheba finally shared what she wore to former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Tebow's wedding.

Demi-Leigh married American footballer Tim Tebow at a lavish ceremony in Franschhoek, Western Cape last Monday. The wedding was nothing short of a fairytale.

While Tim flew his friends and family to SA to witness him marry Demi-Leigh, the former Miss Universe had a star-studded guest list of friends in attendance.

After being told to wear black at the wedding, Bonang looked all sorts of flames with a stunning number.

Moghel shared sizzling pictures of herself in a gorgeous Gert-Johan Coetzee dress, and had people stanning with her stunning looks.