Sparklers and a lit '30 Seconds': Inside Rachel Kolisi’s 30th birthday party

Rachel Kolisi turned the big 3-0 recently and threw one hell of a party to celebrate.

She invited several of her close friends to the bash, including Wayde van Niekerk and his missus, Michele Burger, Sue Duminy and Layla Kolbe.

Sis was greeted with a big cake and giant gold balloons, but the real party started when the G&Ts began flowing and the 30 Seconds board game came out. Soon Siya Kolisi was the life of the party, as he danced and sang the night away.

Don't forget the sparklers that lit up the room like stars at night — it was magical!

The event was captured by several people in attendance, who shared it on their Instagram Stories. Here are some of our fav moments: