TshisaLIVE

Sparklers and a lit '30 Seconds': Inside Rachel Kolisi’s 30th birthday party

01 February 2020 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Rachel Kolisi was surrounded by close friends at her birthday party.
Rachel Kolisi was surrounded by close friends at her birthday party.
Image: Via Carajoycpt Instagram

Rachel Kolisi turned the big 3-0 recently and threw one hell of a party to celebrate.

She invited several of her close friends to the bash, including Wayde van Niekerk and his missus, Michele Burger, Sue Duminy and Layla Kolbe.

Sis was greeted with a big cake and giant gold balloons, but the real party started when the G&Ts began flowing and the 30 Seconds board game came out. Soon Siya Kolisi was the life of the party, as he danced and sang the night away.

Don't forget the sparklers that lit up the room like stars at night — it was magical!

The event was captured by several people in attendance, who shared it on their Instagram Stories. Here are some of our fav moments:

Rachel Kolisi's party was lit!
Rachel Kolisi's party was lit!
Image: Instagram Stories
Siya Kolisi was the life and soul of the party.
Siya Kolisi was the life and soul of the party.
Image: Instagram Stories
There's nothing like cake to celebrate a birthday.
There's nothing like cake to celebrate a birthday.
Image: Instagram Stories
Everyone tucked in and had a great time.
Everyone tucked in and had a great time.
Image: Instagram Stories
Big names in sport celebrated with Rachel.
Big names in sport celebrated with Rachel.
Image: Instagram Stories
Gold balloons and G&Ts were the order of the day.
Gold balloons and G&Ts were the order of the day.
Image: Instagram Stories

READ MORE:

Rachel Kolisi gives Mzansi all the feels with her back-to-school post

Springbok first lady Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram to share her funny take on the first day of school
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Four times Rachel trended on Twitter

From trolling fans who crush on her man to that awkward wedding theme video- four times Rachel Kolisi trended on Twitter.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Rachel Kolisi: I was in a completely different state this time last year

After going through her fair share of personal challenges, Rachel Kolisi has come out to offer some words of encouragement to followers.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Inside Robert Marawa & Ntsiki Mazwai’s spicy exchange over Kobe Bryant TshisaLIVE
  2. House artist TNS slammed for not plastering his family home TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Mzansi gears up for Somizi and Mohale’s wedding on Thursday TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | LOL! Kabza De Small is p**sed that someone called his durag a doek TshisaLIVE
  5. Amanda Black 'defends' DJ Zinhle as her love life continues to get tongues ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
X