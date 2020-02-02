Here's the song Matthew Mole wrote for Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow's nuptials

Here are the full song lyrics:

One day love would ring me up/ In Pennsylvania/ And we’d never be the same again

And we’d spend 2 hours speaking of/ Our dreams and Rummikub/ And we’ll be together ’til the end

Oh my darling, your love was made for me/ And Heaven’s starting this life for us to see/ Would you, would you take my heart and take my soul/

And would you never let me go/ And pour your love over me/ Over me

And you’d play me all your favorite songs/ And I would sing them wrong/ But let me tell you something true

That you are everything I love/ And you’re all I’m dreaming of/ I think I just had my last first kiss

Oh my darling, your love was made for me/ And heaven’s starting this life for us to see/ Would you, would you take my heart and take my soul/ And would you never let me go/ And pour your love over me

And they may take away our lives/ But they will never take/ Our freedom/ We are all we need now

And as we dance into the night/ Look into my eyes/ And let me say that/ I will love you ’til my final breath/ But until then

Oh my darling, your love was made for me/ And heaven’s starting this life for us to see/ Would you, would you take my heart and take my soul/

And would you never let me go/ And pour your love over me/ Over me...