Here's the song Matthew Mole wrote for Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow's nuptials
Musician Matthew Mole penned one of the most beautiful songs in honour of Demi-Leigh Tebow and her husband Timothy Tebow's wedding two weeks ago.
The former Miss Universe and her American sports star husband tied the knot in one of the most dreamy wedding ceremonies Mzansi has seen this year. The unique cherry on top was doing their first dance to a song written to honour their love.
The song, titled Pennsylvania, is a beautiful mid-tempo jam that talks about a love that's meant to be.
Demi-Leigh took to Instagram recently to thank Matthew for writing and performing the song at the wedding.
"Matthew wrote and was so kind to perform our first-dance song live at our wedding. Thank you for capturing Tim and I’s love story in your music - and giving us another way of holding on to so many beautiful memories," she wrote.
So in fact, as you listen to the song, you are listening to the actual love story of Demi and Tim - and how after just two hours of talking they knew they'd never let each other go.
Here are the full song lyrics:
One day love would ring me up/ In Pennsylvania/ And we’d never be the same again
And we’d spend 2 hours speaking of/ Our dreams and Rummikub/ And we’ll be together ’til the end
Oh my darling, your love was made for me/ And Heaven’s starting this life for us to see/ Would you, would you take my heart and take my soul/
And would you never let me go/ And pour your love over me/ Over me
And you’d play me all your favorite songs/ And I would sing them wrong/ But let me tell you something true
That you are everything I love/ And you’re all I’m dreaming of/ I think I just had my last first kiss
Oh my darling, your love was made for me/ And heaven’s starting this life for us to see/ Would you, would you take my heart and take my soul/ And would you never let me go/ And pour your love over me
And they may take away our lives/ But they will never take/ Our freedom/ We are all we need now
And as we dance into the night/ Look into my eyes/ And let me say that/ I will love you ’til my final breath/ But until then
Oh my darling, your love was made for me/ And heaven’s starting this life for us to see/ Would you, would you take my heart and take my soul/
And would you never let me go/ And pour your love over me/ Over me...