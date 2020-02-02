TshisaLIVE

Here's the song Matthew Mole wrote for Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow's nuptials

02 February 2020 - 11:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Mr and Mrs Tebow had a special song written for their wedding day.
Image: Instagram/Demi-Leigh Tebow

Musician Matthew Mole penned one of the most beautiful songs in honour of Demi-Leigh Tebow and her husband Timothy Tebow's wedding two weeks ago. 

The former Miss Universe and her American sports star husband tied the knot in one of the most dreamy wedding ceremonies Mzansi has seen this year. The unique cherry on top was doing their first dance to a song written to honour their love.

The song, titled Pennsylvania, is a beautiful mid-tempo jam that talks about a love that's meant to be.

Demi-Leigh took to Instagram recently to thank Matthew for writing and performing the song at the wedding.

"Matthew wrote and was so kind to perform our first-dance song live at our wedding. Thank you for capturing Tim and I’s love story in your music - and giving us another way of holding on to so many beautiful memories," she wrote.

So in fact, as you listen to the song, you are listening to the actual love story of Demi and Tim - and how after just two hours of talking they knew they'd never let each other go.

WATCH | This video of Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow's wedding will leave you in the feels

She goes by the name of Demi-Leigh Tebow now.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Here are the full song lyrics:

One day love would ring me up/ In Pennsylvania/ And we’d never be the same again

And we’d spend 2 hours speaking of/ Our dreams and Rummikub/ And we’ll be together ’til the end

Oh my darling, your love was made for me/ And Heaven’s starting this life for us to see/ Would you, would you take my heart and take my soul/

And would you never let me go/ And pour your love over me/ Over me

And you’d play me all your favorite songs/ And I would sing them wrong/ But let me tell you something true

That you are everything I love/ And you’re all I’m dreaming of/ I think I just had my last first kiss

Oh my darling, your love was made for me/ And heaven’s starting this life for us to see/ Would you, would you take my heart and take my soul/ And would you never let me go/ And pour your love over me

And they may take away our lives/ But they will never take/ Our freedom/ We are all we need now

And as we dance into the night/ Look into my eyes/ And let me say that/ I will love you ’til my final breath/ But until then

Oh my darling, your love was made for me/ And heaven’s starting this life for us to see/ Would you, would you take my heart and take my soul/

And would you never let me go/ And pour your love over me/ Over me...

You can sommer sing along, coz here's the jam below:

