Mzansi’s biggest radio stations to compete at The Radio Awards

02 February 2020 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
SABC radio stations, including Ukhozi FM, have won at The Radio Awards before.
Image: Waldo Swiegers. (C) Sunday Times.

Some of Mzansi's most popular radio stations are set to compete at this year's The SA Radio Awards in April, with public voting for the hotly-contested My Station category now open.

The SA Radio Awards recognise outstanding achievements in the radio industry. Previous winners of the My Station category include Radio Islam, Thobela FM, Radio 2000, Hot 91.9, Ligwalagwala FM, Ukhozi FM, and Umhlobo Wenene.

The results will determine the winners of two separate My Station awards: the Most Votes for the station that generates the highest number of online votes; and the Most Loyal Listener for the station that has the most votes as a ratio against their RAMS numbers.

Listeners who vote will automatically be entered into the draw to win a R40,000 cash prize and two tickets to the awards' gala dinner in Sandton on April 18.

Arena Holdings’ events division head Taryn Westoby urged radio listeners to vote for their favs.

“Winning a My Station award is one of the strongest signals that a radio station can send to advertisers about the influence it holds amongst listeners. We’re therefore encouraging radio broadcasters to use the My Station voting window as an opportunity to motivate their listeners to vote.”

Fans can nominate and vote for their favourite radio station in the My Station category  online at www.radioawards.co.za

Voting closes on March 13 2020.

TshisaLIVE is a publication within Arena Holdings. Arena Holdings' events division organise and manage the SA Radio Awards.

