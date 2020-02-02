Sho Madjozi has got all the looks, and we rate them

Rapper Sho Madjozi continues to be the poster girl of hair inspirations for young girls nationwide.

Sho has brought some Tsonga flavour to her image as her way to inspire many young girls to love and embrace who they are in modern society.

Sho keeps encouraging many more young girls to add colour and designs to their braids and cornrows.

Some parents urged Sho to tone her hairstyles down recently, seeing that the school holidays were over.

It appears the John Cena hitmaker heard their cries and decided to redefine her hairstyle so that it is suitable for the “back to school” look.

Sho posted two snaps on her social media pages that showed that cornrows could be worn both at school and over the weekend, by adding some colourful hairpins to the style.