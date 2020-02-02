TshisaLIVE

Sho Madjozi has got all the looks, and we rate them

02 February 2020 - 11:59 By Masego Seemela
Sho Madjozi hairstyles continue to be a major vibe for school kids.
Sho Madjozi hairstyles continue to be a major vibe for school kids.
Image: Instagram/ Sho Madjozi

Rapper Sho Madjozi continues to be the poster girl of hair inspirations for young girls nationwide.

Sho has brought some Tsonga flavour to her image as her way to inspire many young girls to love and embrace who they are in modern society.

Sho keeps encouraging many more young girls to add colour and designs to their braids and cornrows.

Some parents urged Sho to tone her hairstyles down recently, seeing that the school holidays were over.

It appears the John Cena hitmaker heard their cries and decided to redefine her hairstyle so that it is suitable for the “back to school” look.

Sho posted two snaps on her social media pages that showed that cornrows could be worn both at school and over the weekend, by adding some colourful hairpins to the style.

While many parents loved that Sho took the time to bring their children's hairstyles back to order, we've decided to rate some of her signature looks:

1.

My personal favourite. Sho Madjozi looks like a queen with all that flowing pink hair. We truly stan with this one.

2.

It looks like pink is her favourite hair colour choice. These long braids give Sho the look that makes her the rock star that she is.

3.

If you thought combining colours was a bad thing, think again. These bright colourful braids are the ones that got every young girl crazy over the festive season. One could not miss this hairstyle that dominated most malls, with almost every ama2000 rocking it.

4.

From pink to orange, there's no colour Sho doesn't look good in. 

5.

This is a more iconic hairstyle that summarises the year Sho had, and we must say sis took Africa chic to another level with this look.

MORE

Sho Madjozi is on the BBC's list of big artists to watch out for in 2020, and we're so proud!

Sis stays winning!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Sho Madjozi looks back at moments with her late sister

"If tears could bring a person back, she would come back running," Sho tweeted about her lil sis
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

#BlackGirlMagic: SA female celebs set to light up the world stage in 2020

SA women hit the big time, here and abroad
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Enhle Mbali: I found the love of my life again! Me TshisaLIVE
  2. Prince Kaybee 'passes out' in studio, just weeks after collapsing while on tour TshisaLIVE
  3. House artist TNS slammed for not plastering his family home TshisaLIVE
  4. Snaps of Bonang looking all sorts of flames at Demi-Leigh Tebow’s wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. Diamond encrusted rings, real crowns & all white glam - inside Somhale's white ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
X