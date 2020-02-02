Sho Madjozi has got all the looks, and we rate them
Rapper Sho Madjozi continues to be the poster girl of hair inspirations for young girls nationwide.
Sho has brought some Tsonga flavour to her image as her way to inspire many young girls to love and embrace who they are in modern society.
Sho keeps encouraging many more young girls to add colour and designs to their braids and cornrows.
Some parents urged Sho to tone her hairstyles down recently, seeing that the school holidays were over.
It appears the John Cena hitmaker heard their cries and decided to redefine her hairstyle so that it is suitable for the “back to school” look.
Sho posted two snaps on her social media pages that showed that cornrows could be worn both at school and over the weekend, by adding some colourful hairpins to the style.
While many parents loved that Sho took the time to bring their children's hairstyles back to order, we've decided to rate some of her signature looks:
1.
My personal favourite. Sho Madjozi looks like a queen with all that flowing pink hair. We truly stan with this one.
2.
It looks like pink is her favourite hair colour choice. These long braids give Sho the look that makes her the rock star that she is.
3.
If you thought combining colours was a bad thing, think again. These bright colourful braids are the ones that got every young girl crazy over the festive season. One could not miss this hairstyle that dominated most malls, with almost every ama2000 rocking it.
4.
From pink to orange, there's no colour Sho doesn't look good in.
5.
Shooting the John Cena cover art was ICONIC 😍 Photographer: @justicemukheli Assistant photographer: @benjaminthecreative Hair : @shomadjozi and @princessthehairwhisperer Make up : @madame_picasso Production assistants : @trish_didiama @khani.18 Behind the scenes (these Images) : @takeover.al
This is a more iconic hairstyle that summarises the year Sho had, and we must say sis took Africa chic to another level with this look.