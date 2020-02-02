TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Mmatema & hubby are serious parent goals

02 February 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Mmatema Moremi singing to her son is the cutest thing ever.
Mmatema Moremi singing to her son is the cutest thing ever.
Image: Mmatema Moremi Instagram

Singer Mmatema Moremi and hubby Tshepo Gavu have been on cloud nine since welcoming their baby boy in October.

The new mommy and daddy left social media users in their feels after Mmatema posted a video on Instagram of her and Tshepo singing a song composed specially for Ethan Gavu.

In the video, Mmatema is holding her son and looking at him in a mirror, while she and daddy sang the adorable song.

The singer shared her motherhood bliss, saying these were the best moments of her life.  

“Thee best moments are the most imperfectly looking ones for the gram, scruffy hair, oversized gowns but with the cutest toothless wide smiles, the tight cuddles, the songs composed by daddy and I, perfection from God.

“We love you Ethan, you have shown us perfection in such an imperfect world. Thank you Tshepo, you are an amazing father. I love you (may you find a reason to smile in any imperfect looking situation this season).”

