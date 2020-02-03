A-Reece 'crashes the internet' with Cotton Fest performance
Johannesburg was on fire as music lovers came together in the name of good music at Riky Rick's second annual Cotton Fest at the weekend.
With the new-wave “Skr Skr” generation out in numbers, Cotton Fest served a variety of genres for them to jam to.
The lifestyle festival showcased more than 100 acts on various stages, including Kwesta, AKA, K.O, Nasty C, Shane Eagle and Emtee, but the rapper who stood out was A-Reece.
Hailed for always bringing meaning to hip-hop, the rapper did his fans proud and collected a few new stans.
The “GOAT” got the crowd going wild, judging from the videos people shared on social media.
A-Reece's performance was so lit even fans who were streaming it on YouTube experienced difficulties. Some said it “broke” the streaming service.
YouTube stopped while A-Reece was performing Nobody $afe you can even go check the whole performance was busy stopping like they were doing pause and record— Kamogelo Seate (@Ex_why_zet) February 1, 2020
A-Reece gets on stage and the YouTube live stream starts acting like bitch 💔💔💔 #CottonFest2020— Glen 😊 (@glen_sibande) February 1, 2020
Here are some of the reactions to A-Reece's performance:
A Reece is a goat. 🐐#cottonfest. pic.twitter.com/5laLhQH9AJ— Lesedi_Pilane (@lesedi_pilane) February 2, 2020
i thought reece was performing a new yanos song 😭😭😭#CottonFest pic.twitter.com/A7cgViY08P— ⚡FullMetalAlchemist. (@BROOCE400) February 2, 2020
Normally if an artist is about to perform a new song , they would tell the audience how it goes first , then perfom it , but th boy @reece_youngking did none of that, and it was a vibe ! This boy does things his own way , and it’s actually works😂🤘🏾 #CottonFest #Reecepect 🐐— #FIREiNtHeWateR (@Gcwabaza6) February 2, 2020
Areece ! REEECE baby boy you're a star, on #CottonFest #CottonFest2020 they tried to take you down. On your time set they shut down they live stream but the slimes who were there kept it 100 shouted your name @reece_youngking i can see their hate but we got you boy pic.twitter.com/uFP5D8PMIg— WordOnReece (@WordOnReece) February 2, 2020
@reece_youngking @AreeceSA— Ahmad Anusa👑 (@a_a_anusa11) February 3, 2019
Is a G. O. A. T end of discussion 🐐💣💥🚀🔥 #CottonFest2019 #Cottonfest
Did Reece really have the best performance at #CottonFest or does he just have a loyal fan base?— ⚡ S M A R D Y ⚡ (@_Smardy_) February 2, 2020
In the lead up to the festival, Riky Rick told TshisaLIVE that fans were going to have a blast.
“This year we will be elevating the musical experience, first because last year we had two stages, hence we decided to have three stages, where we have tried to share different vibes in those stages.
“So it's going to be quite the experience for people, as they will be able to move around and ... go in and out of the different stages a bit more and enjoy different styles of music.”