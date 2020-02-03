TshisaLIVE

A-Reece 'crashes the internet' with Cotton Fest performance

03 February 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Rapper A-Reece got the crowd wild at Cotton Fest.
Image: Via Twitter

Johannesburg was on fire as music lovers came together in the name of good music at Riky Rick's second annual Cotton Fest at the weekend.

With the new-wave “Skr Skr” generation out in numbers, Cotton Fest served a variety of genres for them to jam to.

The lifestyle festival showcased more than 100 acts on various stages, including Kwesta, AKA, K.O, Nasty C, Shane Eagle and Emtee, but the rapper who stood out was A-Reece.

Hailed for always bringing meaning to hip-hop, the rapper did his fans proud and collected a few new stans.

The “GOAT” got the crowd going wild, judging from the videos people shared on social media.

A-Reece's performance was so lit even fans who were streaming it on YouTube experienced difficulties. Some said it “broke” the streaming service.

Here are some of the reactions to A-Reece's performance:

In the lead up to the festival, Riky Rick told TshisaLIVE that fans were going to have a blast.

“This year we will be elevating the musical experience, first because last year we had two stages, hence we decided to have three stages, where we have tried to share different vibes in those stages.

“So it's going to be quite the experience for people, as they will be able to move around and ... go in and out of the different stages a bit more and enjoy different styles of music.”

